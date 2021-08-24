Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Wayne

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1720 Mayflower Road, Fort Wayne, 46819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Refinished Tri-Level in the highly desired Broadview Terrace neighborhood. New flooring and paint through out, new cooktop, oven and dishwasher. New hardware on the kitchen cabinets. Wood burning fireplace, newly renovated half bath on main level, new wainscoting, refurbished wrought iron railings, new roof with 50 year warranty, new carpet with 10 year warranty, the list goes on! Multiple outdoor spaces, including 2 patios and a basketball court!

2708 Fairbrook Court, Fort Wayne, 46809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Cute and comfortable ranch style home situated on quiet cul-de-sac street in Waynedale. Large corner lot with mature trees provides plenty of shade on hot summer days. Enjoy your privacy with the Fenced in back yard which offers a nice patio area, great for grilling out or a safe place for the kids to play. Kitchen offers newer appliances, Refrigerator, Electric Range, Microwave, Washer, Dryer all to remain. Recent updates include New Landscaping and mulch. New Furnace and Water Heater replaced in 2016. Electrical Service panel updated with all new circuits. Newer Overhead garage door, Carpet replaced in Bedrooms, Vinyl plank flooring installed in Kitchen and Bathroom. Attached garage. Seller asks that all Offers be submitted by 5:00 Friday evening, August 20 with a response by 12:00 noon Saturday August 21. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to Friday if he chooses.

12033 Ernst Road, Roanoke, 46783 4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,316 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Here is the opportunity to make this lifestyle property yours. Enjoy privacy among the 18 acres and extensive woods with clearings to allow wildlife to roam freely. Stunning landscaping surrounds both the home and 36x75 ‘man cave’ barn, built for any and all hobbies or collections. Enter the foyer with formal dining to your left and office to your right featuring four walls of bookcases and a coffered ceiling. Continue onto the kitchen to the entertainer’s dream - completely remodeled with eat-in dining flows into the large great room addition with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, bar with additional beverage center, wine chiller and dishwasher. Enjoy the views with the abundance of large windows and walk out to the covered deck and extended deck area. This upscale kitchen features all Thermador appliances including 6 burner gas cooktop and warming drawer. Walk in pantry includes an additional refrigerator and plenty of storage. Enjoy more beautiful views from the owner’s suite, also located on the main floor, with tile walk-in shower and oversized closet. The upper-level features three bedrooms, all with their own ensuite and generously sized closets. Through bedroom three, you will find the walk-in attic. Lower level hosts a theater room, flex area, 5th full bath, high end cabinet storage throughout perimeter of unfinished area and walk out to the Michael Phelps swim spa which remains with property. For the gardener, there is an adorable garden shed with water hook up and fenced in area to plant and get your hands dirty. All of this located in the coveted SACS district with easy access to i69 and amenities at Village of Coventry only minutes away.

816 W Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, 46802 4 Beds 3 Baths | $497,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful New Construction with two car garage in the historic West Central neighborhood. The wide staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms, and the Spacious Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and private bath with access to a large deck that has a beautiful view of the downtown skyline. A fourth bedroom is located on the main floor which could be turned into a home office. Exterior of home was constructed with Hardie Board for many years of maintenance free living. Fort Wayne skyline, open concept, granite counter tops, two decks, and walkability to downtown baseball games, parks & restaurants are just some of the wonderful perks you'll find with this downtown gem!

