Check out these Stockton homes on the market

(Stockton, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stockton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5987 Fred Russo Dr, Stockton, 95212 5 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Kirandeep Kaur - 661-889-0329 - Come see this beautiful North Stockton home that is in a great, conveniently located neighborhood and in Lodi School District. This home has been well cared for and it shows. It has brand new vinyl flooring and fresh paint inside and outside of the home. New countertops and paint on in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cabinets are freshly painted and have brand new handles.While enjoying the clean inside, plan to spend relaxing evenings in the gorgeous backyard. Not only that, but the RV parking gives you space for your boat, RV, car, or other fun toys. There's also a storage shed with 10X12 with electrical outlets and light that is included.

1832 N Golden Gate Avenue, Stockton, 95205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 903 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This cozy cottage just had a facelift. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and a great open floorplan. The front porch is warm and welcoming! The lot has ample room to create the outdoor oasis of your dreams. Close to transportation, shopping, and easy access to the local freeway system.

15835 Crescent Park Cir, Lathrop, 95330 4 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,182 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Absolutely stunning home located in the gorgeous Mossdale Landing neighborhood of Lathrop. Walk up to the front door past the updated and manicured front yard & into this beautiful home. The living room boasts high ceilings & an abundance of natural light. The formal dining area looks out to the private patio area. The kitchen is incredible with stainless steel Thermador appliances, double ovens, extensive island & granite counter space, an abundance of storage including a pantry closet & additional seating area. All of this overlooks the great room with fireplace & access to the generously sized & impressive backyard & patio areas. Before heading upstairs there is an additional room & full bath downstairs. Upstairs hosts the spacious master suite with a massive walk in closet, double sinks, soaking tub & shower. Down the hall are 3 more bedrooms & a full bath. Be sure not to miss the 3 car garage, sizable laundry room, new paint, new sod & many other upgrades. This is a must see!

17775 Brandeis Ct, Lathrop, 95330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous rare find in the desirable Lathrop River Islands. Located on a Cul-de-sac, with minimal traffic. Bright open floorplan that flows with warm natural lighting. Spacious living room and separate family room. Built in 2020, this home is like new!! Brand new flooring just put in this month. With an open concept kitchen and huge island, perfect for entertaining. Huge beautifully landscaped low maintenance yard with a firepit and a pretty front yard. Great location with easy access to freeway and serviced by the ACE train in connection with BART. Amazing school district and close to parks and shopping. 18 miles of riverfront trails with acres of green spaces and picnic area. There is a planned Downtain retail and seven schools planned in the community. Paid for solar panels with electric car charger in garage. Don't miss this rare gem!

