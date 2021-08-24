Dump truck overturns on Suncoast Parkway

Crews are working to clean up a load of spilled dirt and sand on the Suncoast Parkway after a dump truck overturned on the road.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of FL-589 just south of Lutz Lake Fern Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the dump truck driver began to lose control for an unknown reason causing the driver to drift right, then left before colliding with the guardrail and overturning.

Troopers say the driver is injured and will be transported to a nearby hospital once removed from the truck.

About 75 feet of guardrail is reportedly damaged, but traffic is passing on the outside shoulder while crews work to remove dirt and sand from the road.