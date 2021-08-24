Man arrested for filming Waterbury police station sues officers

Two Waterbury police sergeants are being sued by a man who says he was illegally arrested for filming the exterior of the city’s police station.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut (ACLU CT) filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Wallingford resident Keith Massimino.

It accuses Sgts. Matthew Benoit and Frank Laone of violating Massimino's constitutional rights in October 2018.

Massimino was charged with interfering with the police.

“You have the freedom to film and the right to record,” said Dan Barrett, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut. “Our ability to observe government buildings and public employees is key to democracy, and vital when it comes to controlling police.”

Prosecutors dropped the case earlier this year. Massimino is seeking undetermined money damages and to prevent similar arrests.

Massimino said it was awful for his family for him to be facing a year in prison for recording the outside of a public building.

“As a professional videographer, and someone who cares a lot about the freedom of speech and the right to know what the government is up to, I’m still stunned by what these people did to me," he added.

Sgt Robert Davis, Public Information Officer for Waterbury Police, said in an email, "Due to pending litigations Waterbury Police Department will not be making comment regarding this incident."

