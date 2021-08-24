Step into home ownership in Lexington with one of these condos

(LEXINGTON, KY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Lexington’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Lexington, pulled from our classifieds:

200 West Second Street, Lexington, 40507 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Condominium | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1939

What sets The Lofts @ Gratz Park apart? Unlike many condo communities with hundreds of units feeling like an apartment complex, TLAGP has 8 condo/lofts. Unlike many locations on busier streets, TLAGP are in the premier historic downtown district of Gratz Park. Featuring the former 1st fl model unit in the building, Suite 101 has 2 bdrms/2 baths, an open feel w/ three quartered angled walls. Hardwoods, tile, exposed brick and 10' ceilings/joists/ductwork, give the loft an industrial/modern feel. The owner removed a wall between the living area and a bedroom, and replaced it with an automated glass, stainless, garage door adding functionality to the space. Ventless fireplace, stainless appliances, closed circuit video entry system, keyless access to doors are added features. Walk just a few steps to gorgeous Gratz Park. Dine @ premier Latin, French, Cajun cuisines, and several steakhouses. Or a brisk walk to boutiques, The Opera House, and historic Rupp Arena. Seller offering $4260 credit to buyer w. acceptable offer (1 yr of HOA and parking). Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Todd Tyler, Kentucky Real Estate Group at 859-421-5839

369 East Main Street, Lexington, 40507 1 Bed 2 Baths | $334,000 | Condominium | 851 Square Feet | Built in None

Be a part of downtown living in this new upscale condo development located in the heart of it all. Spacious with large windows, open floor plans, granite, tile and beautiful moldings. This is a one bedroom unit with one and one half baths. 95% complete. 9'3' ceilings. Stainless appliances - range, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator package included. Separate utility room in each unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and events events. One PLUS, one and two bedroom units available. Access to roof top (6th floor) indoor club and terrace. Entertain and enjoy amazing sunset views of Lexington. Deeded reserved parking comes with each unit. Water and garbage included. Photos are of prior model. Located in the Field & Main Building at the corner of Main and Eastern directly across from Carson's. Schedule a property tour today.

For open house information, contact Lynne Sneed, Lynne Sneed Real Estate at 859-983-9339

138 Regency Point Path, Lexington, 40503 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Lovely Townhome in gated community just off Nicholasville Road and inside New Circle Road. LVP planks throughout first floor, hardwood steps to 2nd floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Patio doors lead to private patio area. Close to shopping, easy drive to campus, downtown and minutes to New Circle. Community pool. 1 reserved parking spot just outside front door to condo.

For open house information, contact Melinda Harpe, Positive Property Management at 859-260-1688

401 Redding Road, Lexington, 40517 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Adorable, move in ready, 2 bed 1.5 bath condo in a great location! Fully enclosed patio surrounded by mature trees! Call today to make this condo your home! Listing Agents are related to Owner.

For open house information, contact J Tanner Ryles, Kentucky Elite Real Estate at 502-319-0079