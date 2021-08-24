Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Urban living in Corpus Christi without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 7 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Corpus Christi, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ffce_0bbTpgRn00

7709 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre Construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living are and kitchen with all the extras including granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, nice size pantry, and more. Master bedroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop. Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical garden, hospital, restaurants, NASCC and school. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and RESERVE.

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-376899)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBlMy_0bbTpgRn00

6702 Everhart, Corpus Christi, 78413

1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Townhouse | 543 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Hold up! This one bedroom, totally remodeled, NEW paint, NEW cabinets, updated Central AC, NEW floors, NEW patio, NEW appliances on the south side with a community pool can be mine for under $80K?!?!? Yes, yes it can. Schedule a showing yesterday!

For open house information, contact Gino Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-387475)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV0rm_0bbTpgRn00

7209 The Mansions Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Townhouse | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Immaculate two bedroom, two bath townhome located in South Fork Townhomes! Interior corner unit, with no common walls and a full size two car attached garage. This gorgeous townhome has been well cared for and it shows! An inviting entry way leads into your main living area. Beautiful hardwood floors and tall ceilings give this room a formal and cozy feel. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Separate formal dining room with lots of natural light and formal chandelier. Split bedrooms. Large main suite with a large attached bathroom featuring double sinks, extra counter space, shower, separate garden tub, skylight for natural light, and a HUGE walk in closet! Your second bedroom has two nice sized closets and a full bath at the end of the hall. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Covered tiled patio with a landscaped backyard, mature fig tree, and new 7 ft fence. This corner unit is tucked away, quiet and peaceful!

For open house information, contact Ashley Thaxton, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386753)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JP9G1_0bbTpgRn00

7710 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413

3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,990 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including, granite countertops with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom build cabinets and nice size pantry. Huge master bedroom, Hollywood bathroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop, and nice size walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious car garage, and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical Garden, Restaurants, NASCC and schools. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and Reserve.

For open house information, contact Maria A. Cruz, Corpus Christi Realty Group at 361-992-8400

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-376895)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
379
Followers
429
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Alamo, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Housing Market#Townhome#Hoa#Pre Construction#Heb#Nascc#Reserve#Central Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy