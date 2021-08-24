Urban living in Corpus Christi without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Corpus Christi, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

7709 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre Construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living are and kitchen with all the extras including granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, nice size pantry, and more. Master bedroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop. Separate laundry room, spacious 2 car garage and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical garden, hospital, restaurants, NASCC and school. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and RESERVE.

6702 Everhart, Corpus Christi, 78413 1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Townhouse | 543 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Hold up! This one bedroom, totally remodeled, NEW paint, NEW cabinets, updated Central AC, NEW floors, NEW patio, NEW appliances on the south side with a community pool can be mine for under $80K?!?!? Yes, yes it can. Schedule a showing yesterday!

7209 The Mansions Dr, Corpus Christi, 78414 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Townhouse | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Immaculate two bedroom, two bath townhome located in South Fork Townhomes! Interior corner unit, with no common walls and a full size two car attached garage. This gorgeous townhome has been well cared for and it shows! An inviting entry way leads into your main living area. Beautiful hardwood floors and tall ceilings give this room a formal and cozy feel. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Separate formal dining room with lots of natural light and formal chandelier. Split bedrooms. Large main suite with a large attached bathroom featuring double sinks, extra counter space, shower, separate garden tub, skylight for natural light, and a HUGE walk in closet! Your second bedroom has two nice sized closets and a full bath at the end of the hall. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Covered tiled patio with a landscaped backyard, mature fig tree, and new 7 ft fence. This corner unit is tucked away, quiet and peaceful!

7710 Arshan, Corpus Christi, 78413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,990 | Townhouse | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre construction townhomes coming soon in King Crossing West. Large open living area and kitchen with all the extras including, granite countertops with tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom build cabinets and nice size pantry. Huge master bedroom, Hollywood bathroom with tiled shower, double vanity sink with granite countertop, and nice size walk-in closet. Separate laundry room, spacious car garage, and a backyard with covered patio. Great area on the southside near shopping mall, Alamo cinema, HEB, Botanical Garden, Restaurants, NASCC and schools. The last 10 townhomes, HURRY and Reserve.

