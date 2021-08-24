Take a look at these homes for sale in Raleigh

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1500 Ferntree Court, Morrisville, 27560 6 Beds 6 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,159 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Last Available Lot in Mason Farm! This Custom Home is NOT YET BUILT, available for Presale. Plan can be customized to fit your needs! Features include 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Gourmet Kitchen, Family Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Room, 2 Story Kitchen, Unfinished Basement with BR, Recreation Room, Storage Room. This home has it all!

3725 Rolston Drive, Raleigh, 27609 4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,925 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning Custom Home in unbeatable North Hills location!Heated,SALTWATER POOL! Open Floor plan perfect for entertaining. Outdoor oasis complete w/ covered patio,fireplce,outdoor kitchen & bathrm. Hot Tub w/Spill Over Waterfall! 1st Floor Owners Suite w gas FP & Spa bath. Kitchen w/ quartz, Wolf gas range,SubZero Fridge,Miele DW,Cappachino mach,wet bar, bev & wine fridge, Brazilian Cherry flrs, whole house audio,Rear stairs to Bonus/Media Room w/kitch&bath.Workout rm w/ rubberized flr.Patio furn & TVs stay

141 Jones Franklin Road, Raleigh, 27606 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,470 | Condominium | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Rare 3 bedroom with "on trend" updates. The chef will love the new kitchen created by a certified designer with new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances & granite counters. All the baths have been updated. New luxury plank flooring throughout the downstairs creates a decorator perfect appearance. New carpet for all the bedrooms. New high efficiency HVAC system. All new designer paint. Two parking spaces in front of your home. Get acquainted at the grand pool & club house. Great location near Cary.

8533 Clivedon Drive, Raleigh, 27615 4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Vacant! Gorgeous 4 BDRM 2.5 1-Car garage Two- level home. This home has space galore from formal living room, family room, dining room, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and SS, half bath and laundry room all on main floor. Second floor hosts 4 comfortable bedrooms, including owners retreat featuring huge WIC, En-suite with separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy deck off fenced backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants! This home is a must see!

