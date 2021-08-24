Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Raleigh

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 7 days ago

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZX8L_0bbTpa9R00

1500 Ferntree Court, Morrisville, 27560

6 Beds 6 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,159 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Last Available Lot in Mason Farm! This Custom Home is NOT YET BUILT, available for Presale. Plan can be customized to fit your needs! Features include 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Gourmet Kitchen, Family Room, Dining Room, Breakfast Room, 2 Story Kitchen, Unfinished Basement with BR, Recreation Room, Storage Room. This home has it all!

For open house information, contact Harrison Tulloss, Howard Perry & Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2366013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDcql_0bbTpa9R00

3725 Rolston Drive, Raleigh, 27609

4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,925 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning Custom Home in unbeatable North Hills location!Heated,SALTWATER POOL! Open Floor plan perfect for entertaining. Outdoor oasis complete w/ covered patio,fireplce,outdoor kitchen & bathrm. Hot Tub w/Spill Over Waterfall! 1st Floor Owners Suite w gas FP & Spa bath. Kitchen w/ quartz, Wolf gas range,SubZero Fridge,Miele DW,Cappachino mach,wet bar, bev & wine fridge, Brazilian Cherry flrs, whole house audio,Rear stairs to Bonus/Media Room w/kitch&bath.Workout rm w/ rubberized flr.Patio furn & TVs stay

For open house information, contact Kris Kiegiel, Keystone Properties at 919-612-5503

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2402481)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVT5x_0bbTpa9R00

141 Jones Franklin Road, Raleigh, 27606

3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,470 | Condominium | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Rare 3 bedroom with "on trend" updates. The chef will love the new kitchen created by a certified designer with new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances & granite counters. All the baths have been updated. New luxury plank flooring throughout the downstairs creates a decorator perfect appearance. New carpet for all the bedrooms. New high efficiency HVAC system. All new designer paint. Two parking spaces in front of your home. Get acquainted at the grand pool & club house. Great location near Cary.

For open house information, contact Tim Burrell, RE/MAX United at 919-518-8100

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2393643)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HesI_0bbTpa9R00

8533 Clivedon Drive, Raleigh, 27615

4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Vacant! Gorgeous 4 BDRM 2.5 1-Car garage Two- level home. This home has space galore from formal living room, family room, dining room, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and SS, half bath and laundry room all on main floor. Second floor hosts 4 comfortable bedrooms, including owners retreat featuring huge WIC, En-suite with separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy deck off fenced backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants! This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, OfferPad Brokerage LLC at 919-752-4224

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2400980)

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

