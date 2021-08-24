Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

House hunting? Check these West Palm Beach townhomes

West Palm Beach Voice
 7 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) These West Palm Beach townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in West Palm Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYZpv_0bbTpTvE00

6407 Dockside Circle, Greenacres, 33463

2 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1983

One of the best location in the City of Greenacres, Close to Shopping complex, Super market, Schools, business centers, banks. Close to Highways. This Waterview Unit is a rare collection in the Canal Lakes Community.

For open house information, contact Shakir Ahmed, Continental Properties, Inc. at 561-689-4766

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732301)

See more property details

2037 Nassau Drive, Riviera Beach, 33404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Townhouse | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great 3/3 ready to move in

For open house information, contact Ciro Afonso Cunha, Continental Properties, Inc. at 561-689-4766

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10738651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwg5r_0bbTpTvE00

2516 Venetian Court, Boynton Beach, 33426

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come and see this beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse + spacious loft. This unit features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 walk in closets in the master, laminate on 1st floor and stairs, new carpet on 2nd floor and bedrooms, and plenty of storage!! This corner unit is located directly next to the community pool, close to 95, shops, restaurants and more!

For open house information, contact Carlos A Melendez, Florida Premier Realty of the Palm Beaches LLC at 561-433-2477

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOKjU_0bbTpTvE00

1229 Via De Fossi, Boynton Beach, 33426

3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,500 | Townhouse | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Original Model Home. One of the best location townhouses in Renaissance Common Development. This model has 2 master suites on the top floor and one master suite on the ground floor. Master bedroom and the great room both overlooking the Vizcaya Lake.

For open house information, contact Chi Chang Tseng, Lenson Realty Inc. at 561-750-0005

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10732500)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

