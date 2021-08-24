Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

Check out these homes on the Pompano Beach market now

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pompano Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KZRO_0bbTpS2V00

3671 Environ Blvd, Lauderhill, 33319

2 Beds 2 Baths | $73,500 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1974

TOP FLOOR CONDO - VERY LARGE 2/2 - SPLIT BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS - SREENED PATIO WITH VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - TILES AND LAMINATE - LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SAME FLOOR - IN 24/7 GUARD GATED COMMUNITY - ENJOY LOTS OF AMMENITIES IN ENVIRON CULTURAL CENTER - NEAR SHOPPING, TURNPIKE, SAWGRASS MALL AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION - ASSOCIATION SAYS 55+ and REQUIRES $48k VERIFIABLE INCOME - 700 MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE - 10% DOWN - NO PETS - 6 MONTHS MAINTENANCE KEPT IN ESCROW FOR 18 MONTHS. NEED SOME TLC BUT PRICED TO SELL -

For open house information, contact Regine Mercier, The Keyes Company at 954-475-9813

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11064846)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWlby_0bbTpS2V00

1117 Russell Drive, Highland Beach, 33487

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,789,000 | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This Luxury residence is waterfront living at its best! Built with dramatic architectural details, the highest in quality standards & design. Sprawling open grand living to appeal to the most discriminating boater enthusiast. Dock your boat in your private deep-water 150FT width canal, no fixed bridges & a short distance to ocean access with either the Boca Raton or Boynton Beach inlet. Meticulously maintained home with 3091SF living space, 3 bedrooms split plan, 2 are master suites, plus home office/den on 1st floor, The first-floor also features, spacious dining, living room, home office/den with custom wood cabinetry. A short distance to amazing Downtown Delray Beach, Boca Raton. Close to shopping, major highways, airports & A+ plus school district!

For open house information, contact Lisa Stone, Engel & Volkers Delray Beach at 561-362-2888

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-FRF210737852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21d1YM_0bbTpS2V00

70 Isla Bahia Dr, Fort Lauderdale, 33316

5 Beds 8 Baths | $14,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 7,961 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Waterfront luxury masterpiece tucked away in Fort Lauderdale’s premier Harbor Beach community! This new construction fully furnished home is almost completed with a September completion date. – This home will have expansive living areas to relax, and entertain with Media room, flex room that could be a home gym or an office. Two laundry rooms. Bedroom on the first floor. Enjoy the tropical landscaping, outdoor gazebo with roller shades that could be opened or closed. 100 ft. of water frontage, wide water way with views of the Intracoastal and Lake Sylvia. Host family and friends in the generous outdoor kitchen, bar, and entertainment area - the epitome of luxe waterfront living. Other features include 24 hour security and a private beach club and marina.

For open house information, contact Gabrielle DiTommaso, Compass Florida, LLC at 954-210-7040

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10261982)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX3Tt_0bbTpS2V00

230 Plaza Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, 33301

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,163 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Owner has started to build. Finished price currently 4.5 million to $5 million completed. Owner prefers to sell finished. Expected completion end of year. Direct Intracoastal Property in the Las Olas Isles with Spectacular Wide Water Views to Watch Non-Stop Boating Action. 63 Ft No-Wake Frontage Accommodates 53 Ft Yacht. Five Minute Walk Across the Bridge to the Beach. Two Story 4 Bedroom Modern Style Home. Plans & Survey are Available. Plaza Las Olas is a Unique Street of Four Homes on the North Side of the Las Olas Bridge with Wide Panoramas of the City Boat Docks & the Beach Area Skyline. This Property has 5 Ft Side Setbacks and a 35 Ft Height Limitation.

For open house information, contact Rory Vanucchi, Florida Luxurious Properties at 954-870-4080

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Matrix. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGFLFL-F10229101)

See more property details

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

