These condos are for sale in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Santa Ana condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Santa Ana condos have been selected from our classified listings:

120 Talmadge, Irvine, 92602 2 Beds 2 Baths | $768,000 | Condominium | 1,609 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Rare Opportunity in the prestigious 24hr guard gated community. Completely remodeled kitchen featuring gorgeous quartz countertop, stylish backsplash and all new cabinets with customized built-in shelves. This impressive home offers the stunning floor plan featuring dramatic high ceiling, oversized living room and upgraded rich colored wood flooring. Upstairs you will find a cozy loft, connecting the luxury master suite with custom closet & spa-like master bath with dual vanities and glass-enclosed walk-in shower. Residents will enjoy resort-inspired amenities such as 5 resort style pools, spas, basketball courts, BBQs, tennis, club house, playgrounds, beautiful parks and scenic trails.

For open house information, contact Eunyoung Kim, Keller Williams Realty Irvine at 949-861-8000

94 Elksford Ave, Irvine, 92604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $876,000 | Condominium | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Harry C Barrett - Cell: 510-619-3676 - Financing is available through the listing agent! HOA Fees current information is with Listing Agent.

For open house information, contact Harry Barrett, GOVINDA REAL ESTATE at 510-619-3676

310 Fernando Street, Newport Beach, 92661 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Condominium | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Located in the newly renovated, bay front Newport Bay Towers this 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo offers a spacious floor plan and beautiful bay views. Recently remodeled the open kitchen boasts quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and bar seating. With wood look tile flooring throughout the entire unit and bright white quartz countertops in both bathrooms the serene color palette emulates coastal California living. Situated on the first level this unit has a large patio and direct access to the resort style pool. A secondary patio is accessible from the master bedroom. The secure building offers subterranean parking and this particular unit has one parking space below and one on the street level. The community owned dock space can accommodate a Duffy or a boat up to 65 feet homeowners have the benefit of discounted slip fees. Phase One and Two of the building remodel has been completed including the lobby, hallways and common pool area. Phase Three remodel of the roof deck is near completion. The building is within close proximity to the Fun Zone, restaurants, beaches and Balboa Island, this turn key home is ideal for part time or full time residents.

For open house information, contact Allison Root, Compass at 949-438-4340

14 Perch, Irvine, 92604 2 Beds 2 Baths | $728,000 | Condominium | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location, location, location. This immaculately maintained SINGLE STORY, two bedroom two bath home is located inside the loop, a very short block to a lake, beach club and lagoon. Ideally situated with a gorgeous greenbelt behind. Also, located in a quiet cul de sac with loads of extra guest parking. Enter through the gated patio courtyard into this inviting open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors that look out onto the peaceful greenbelt. Kitchen features a gas range, newer microwave, barely used dishwasher and oven. Rear patio is ideal for dining, relaxing and entertaining. Because of the way it is situated this home gets an amazing breeze but the A/C unit is newer (installed in 2018) and works great. In addition, the two car garage is light and bright with plenty of room for storage. Walking distance to California Distinguished Schools, Stone Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School. Easy walking distance to newly remodeled Woodbridge Village Shopping Center with stores, restaurants, and a movie theater. Includes the full use of all the amenities of Woodbridge, including access to both lakes, lagoons with multiple water slides, rental boats, pools, walking and bike paths, parks, tennis courts, volleyball courts, events, classes and much more. Seller will need a rent back- ask agent for details. Contact agent Cathy Haney at 714-404-1450 for a private tour. Showings by appointment Saturday 7/24 and Sunday 7/25.

For open house information, contact Cathy Haney, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943