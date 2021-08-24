Cancel
Riverside, CA

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Riverside

Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
(RIVERSIDE, CA) These Riverside townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Riverside, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3736 Avenida Veracruz, Riverside, 92503

2 Beds 3 Baths | $487,000 | Townhouse | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Fall in love with this sensational, state of the art, meticulously maintained townhome bordering Corona and Riverside, in the beautiful Four Seasons Villas. No expense has been spared in customizing, maintaining and utilizing every square inch of this home. The first level has features high ceilings, polished concrete floor, new Milgard windows, vinyl planation shutters and custom window coverings. This newly painted home has a living area that opens out to a beautiful private patio with custom decorative cement, Italian stone accents and faux grass area. Inside - a custom designed chef’s kitchen with newer stainless commercial appliances, custom quartz counters, subterranean tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and new cabinets with dimmable under cabinet lighting, pullout drawers in cabinets, separate custom coffee bar area and led lighting. Open dining area with designer ceiling fan. Upgraded powder room with Kohler fixtures. Lots of shelving and storage hidden under the staircase. This home boats a handsome wood staircase with newly stained banister. Second level features hardwood floors and double master bedrooms with designer ceiling fans - each with their own newly custom and stunning upgraded baths with tiled walls, new vanities, mirrors, designer lighting and fans, Kohler fixtures and faucets and custom showers with high priced rain shower head fixtures. Designer custom closets in each bedroom. The premium double car garage has a new Lift Master garage door with a self-locking mechanism with SMART Technology, newer epoxy floor, (that goes up the sides of the walls for easy hosing out the garage!) led light fixtures, (5) 4x8 overhead storage racks, plenty of room for washer and dryer hookups. Property has brand new water heater, brand new Milgard windows throughout, newer Trane HVAC system, Nest thermostat and illuminated smoke alarms, Ring doorbell, outlets with USB usage, new custom base boards, newer garage door opener, entire home surge protector, rain gutters, and water softener with reverse osmosis. Tons of upgrades throughout! Beautiful, quiet community has 2 community pools! Close to 91/15 freeway access/shopping/schools. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

For open house information, contact RoyLynn Welch, Realty One Group West at 951-547-8400

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC21133290)

7848 Marbil Lane, Riverside, 92504

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2019

A cute townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bath in a gated community, in what used to be a bird farm. Upgraded ,distressed style flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, and matching stainless steel appliances and a good size Island in the kitchen. House has 2 car garage with the washer / dryer upstairs .

For open house information, contact Sol Almarines, C-21 Classic Estates at 562-865-2992

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-RS21160304)

6397 Pictor Court, Eastvale, 91752

3 Beds 3 Baths | $539,000 | Townhouse | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,668 sqft living space. It is located in the Nexus gated community with Views of city and mountains. This turnkey tri-level End Unit home was built by William Lyon Homes. This house has a little gate at front porch. The front entrance opens to the Den, which can be used as office. There is a 2-cars garage with entrance to lower level den. The second floor has open floor plan with family room, open kitchen, laundry, powder room and balcony. The master bedroom is on the third floor with walk-in closet and large master bath. There are two other bedrooms and one full bathroom on this level as well. This home comes with all appliances, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. The community has pool, jacuzzi, park/playground and BBQ. Great location in Eastvale. Walking distance to Eastvale Gateway's shopping center, entertainment and schools. Easy access to Freeway 15, 60 and 91.

For open house information, contact KATIE YE, RE/MAX TIME REALTY at 909-373-0880

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21180321)

1181 Mohave Drive, Colton, 92324

2 Beds 2 Baths | $303,000 | Townhouse | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Look no further!! Enjoy this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in Indian Knolls Community, Easy access to freeways Close to shopping, and more.

For open house information, contact Anthony Torres, Real Estate Ebroker Inc at 760-722-3222

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21137582)

Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

