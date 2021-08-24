Urban home ownership in Spokane? These condos are on the market

(SPOKANE, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Spokane condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Spokane condos have been selected from our classified listings:

837 S Cowley, Spokane, 99202 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 867 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in a great location, near the U-District, hospitals and resturants! This condo has hard surface counter tops and a newly remodeled kitchen and bath. It has a large patio and spacious dining and living area with a cozy electric fireplace and mantle. The property also has a gated parking lot and covered parking. This affordable housing is available for an owner occupant or continue renting to the current tenant. Call your agent for more info and to schedule a showing today.

3914 S Regal, Spokane, 99223 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Condominium | 803 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Looking for an affordable place to live? This is it; squeaky clean, condominium. Conveniently located on the South Hill by Ferris High School. Two, decent sized bedrooms (master has walk-in closet), 1 full bath, and just over 800 square feet. Fresh paint, all new carpet, new refrigerator and storm door. Assigned covered parking, separate storage unit, laundry facilities and swimming pool. Unit number is 202. Building address/number is 3914.

2407 W Pacific, Spokane, 99201 1 Bed 0 Bath | $185,000 | Condominium | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Location, Location, Location! Right in the heart of Historic Browne's Addition, you're steps away from it all! The MAC, restaurants, bars, Riverfront Park, you name it! This lower level one bedroom condo has all the necessities. Spacious living spaces, one off-street parking spot, and even a dog park just a few doors down! This unit is over 900 sq ft and also comes with an indoor storage unit so you never run out of room! This home won't last, come see it today!

10321 E Main, Spokane Valley, 99206 2 Beds 1 Bath | $193,000 | Condominium | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spokane Valley Condo priced under $200,000! Condo was remodeled in 2020. Fresh paint, countertops, flooring, light fixtures, and doors. Complex has a clubhouse/pool, covered parking, and is directly across the street from a park.

