Washington, DC

On the hunt for a home in Washington? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 7 days ago

(Washington, DC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Washington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037P82_0bbTp4BY00

3102 Ivy Bridge Road, Fort Washington, 20744

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | 2,825 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Just what you've been looking for! The ideal elegant floor plan concept features a beautifully maintained interior and comes complete with well-proportioned rooms, a flow-through living area, a good-sized living room, and a formal dining room. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a fully finished basement. Sleek and modern, this well-equipped beautifully maintained kitchen includes ceramic tile countertops, custom cabinets, a built-in microwave, and a wine fridge. Sized for spacious comfort, the generous owner's suite affords a low-maintenance bathroom and a large closet. This grand colonial boasts LVT floors throughout the main living spaces. Host an alfresco party in the beautifully maintained backyard, which features a large patio, rolling green lawn, and play area. A quiet haven where you can really relax. Ideally positioned in an established part of Prince George's County less than 5 mins away from 495 Capital Beltway and 295 Baltimore Washington Parkway. See for yourself why people love this suburban community. Around the corner from walking and biking trails and great shopping near National Harbor. All the conveniences you could possibly need are just minutes away. Call us today to arrange a showing.

For open house information, contact Donnell Williams, NextHome Prime Properties at 301-818-0313

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187443)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlvji_0bbTp4BY00

9611 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $484,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0mQB_0bbTp4BY00

1201 N Royal St, Alexandria, 22314

1 Bed 2 Baths | $898,000 | Townhouse | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

GRAND OPENING! Introducing MUSE, now selling in presale! ** Free wine frig in unit 203!! **New water view mid-rise luxury condominium with 73 total residences & 29 one-of-a-kind floor plans with Old Town perspectives. Offering 1+den to 2 beds+den residences ranging from 920 - 2800 sq. ft. of extraordinary sophisticated space. Every residence features stunning floor-to-ceiling glass with operable windows, 7.5" engineered oak wood floor, custom imported Snaidero cabinetry, Waterworks and Brizio fixtures, Bosch panelized appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall, wine fridge, porcelain tile, recessed lighting throughout, and more. Select residences include expansive outdoor terraces and/or balconies. Amenities include direct access to Mt. Vernon Trail, 24-hour front desk, lobby lounge, bike storage, penthouse lounge with outdoor wrap-around terrace with sweeping water views of DC, MD, and VA, indoor-outdoor fitness center with dedicated movement room, and pet wash. White glove services include an on-site lobby porter for general assistance, an on-site experienced property manager, a full-time licensed building engineer, and daily janitorial staff. The new home of Art League of Alexandria will offer artist studios and classes in retail space. Other neighborhood retail includes Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Rustico, Hank & Mitzi's, Cafe 44, Goldfinch, and Oak Steakhouse. A mere .75 miles to King St, 5 miles to Washington DC, and 1 traffic light to Reagan Airport. Delivery in 2021. Sales Gallery open daily by appointment.

For open house information, contact Muse 1201 North Royal (Owner), LLC

Copyright © 2021 Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHBBN-169-307434)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrYaD_0bbTp4BY00

9608 Fagan Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $478,970 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-3018)

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

