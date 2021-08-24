Urban home ownership in Baton Rouge? These condos are on the market

(BATON ROUGE, LA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Baton Rouge’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

11110 Boardwalk Drive, Baton Rouge, 70801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Condominium | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 2007

LOOKING FOR CONVENIENCE....HERE IS WHERE IT LIES!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST OF THE NORTH SIDE OF THE SHERWOOD EXIT SO YOU CAN BE ON THE INTERSTATE AND ANYWHERE IN BR IN MERE MINUTES.

3101 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, 70802 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Gated Community with In-Ground Pool, security cameras, and keypad entry gate. 2 bedrooms/1 bath with plenty of closet storage! Convienantly located to LSU's campus, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Great for a student, homeowner, or investor! HOA dues include exterior, insurance, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Call for your PRIVATE showing today!

