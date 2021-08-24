Single-family homes for sale in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the New Orleans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the New Orleans area:

6125 Bellaire Drive, New Orleans, 70124 4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,931 Square Feet | Built in 1990

this lovely home is beautifully renovated with 12 ' ceilings in the Family room an 10' throughout the house. It offers a generous floor plan and Dbl insulated windows. Bdrms are large and there are 3,5 bths!! Beautiful kitchen with a lovely oval picture window over seeing the granite counter tops and stainless steel appl. Large pantry. Breakfast rm overlooks a fabulous brick patio and a wonderful back yard! Covered driveway and the many amenities include a Central house Vacuum system. This is a must see!

8804 Rosecrest Lane, River Ridge, 70123 4 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,653 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home has it all. Large, comfortable, and inviting. Recently updated kitchen is centerpiece of this cozy home in popular River Ridge. Detached rear structure includes one car garage and large (18.5X18.5) recreation room (or office). Upstairs (22X14) bonus room provides additional options inside. All well maintained and move in ready. Enjoy the spacious den with stone fireplace, lovely brick patio and walkways, string lighting in rear yard, and cozy front porch. Come see and enjoy!

1800 General Collins Avenue, New Orleans, 70114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Home sits on nice lot. Rear yard access. Over sized carpet/patio. Tray ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Ceramic tile in living areas (wood like). House was renovated in 2016. Carpet in bedrooms about 2 years ago. Servitude - Common driveway.

1118 Kabel Drive, New Orleans, 70131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Move-in ready and waiting for your personal touches! This charming Ranch style home with three bedrooms and one and a half baths has been freshly painted and updated with new doors, hardware, ceiling fans, bathroom, roof, carport/patio cover! Amenities include a custom kitchen, spacious living/dining room, bonus mudroom or office, large fenced lot, garage, covered patio/carport energy-efficient windows. Don't miss this special home!

