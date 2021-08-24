Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Single-family homes for sale in New Orleans

Posted by 
New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the New Orleans area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the New Orleans area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbIb9_0bbTp2Q600

6125 Bellaire Drive, New Orleans, 70124

4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,931 Square Feet | Built in 1990

this lovely home is beautifully renovated with 12 ' ceilings in the Family room an 10' throughout the house. It offers a generous floor plan and Dbl insulated windows. Bdrms are large and there are 3,5 bths!! Beautiful kitchen with a lovely oval picture window over seeing the granite counter tops and stainless steel appl. Large pantry. Breakfast rm overlooks a fabulous brick patio and a wonderful back yard! Covered driveway and the many amenities include a Central house Vacuum system. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact PATRICIA Y PEYTON, Homesmart Realty South at 504-908-7653

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2301232)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDTw5_0bbTp2Q600

8804 Rosecrest Lane, River Ridge, 70123

4 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,653 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home has it all. Large, comfortable, and inviting. Recently updated kitchen is centerpiece of this cozy home in popular River Ridge. Detached rear structure includes one car garage and large (18.5X18.5) recreation room (or office). Upstairs (22X14) bonus room provides additional options inside. All well maintained and move in ready. Enjoy the spacious den with stone fireplace, lovely brick patio and walkways, string lighting in rear yard, and cozy front porch. Come see and enjoy!

For open house information, contact KENNETH W BRANDT, Riverside Realty, Inc. at 504-737-8454

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309625)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n3yK_0bbTp2Q600

1800 General Collins Avenue, New Orleans, 70114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Home sits on nice lot. Rear yard access. Over sized carpet/patio. Tray ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Ceramic tile in living areas (wood like). House was renovated in 2016. Carpet in bedrooms about 2 years ago. Servitude - Common driveway.

For open house information, contact LYNN M DUFRECHOU, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2306196)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cac6U_0bbTp2Q600

1118 Kabel Drive, New Orleans, 70131

3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Move-in ready and waiting for your personal touches! This charming Ranch style home with three bedrooms and one and a half baths has been freshly painted and updated with new doors, hardware, ceiling fans, bathroom, roof, carport/patio cover! Amenities include a custom kitchen, spacious living/dining room, bonus mudroom or office, large fenced lot, garage, covered patio/carport energy-efficient windows. Don't miss this special home!

For open house information, contact DAINA R PURPURA, REVE, REALTORS at 504-300-0700

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309441)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
380
Followers
442
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
River Ridge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Realtors#The Living Room#Homesmart Realty South#Riverside Realty Inc#House#Ranch#Daina#Reve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy