Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Single-family homes for sale in Salt Lake City

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Looking for a house in Salt Lake City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Salt Lake City listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Twkm_0bbTp1XN00

4792 W Potenza Ct, West Jordan, 84084

3 Beds 3 Baths | $316,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own a 3 bed 3 bath townhome in the Tuscany Townhome Community. New paint and flooring throughout. 1 attached garage and fenced in back patio. Lots of ammentitites included in the HOA. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from County Assessor. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

For open house information, contact Katie Conwell, Engel & Volkers Salt Lake City at 385-213-8705

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1760360)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWoJ1_0bbTp1XN00

4771 Chesnut Glen Dr, Murray, 84107

8 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,659 Square Feet | Built in 1995

For more information or to schedule a private showing call/text 801-879-8895

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BUSTOS, KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams at 801-858-0000

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11870813)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383sXJ_0bbTp1XN00

167 E Hampton Ave S, Salt Lake City, 84111

2 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Agents Don't miss out on this fantastic home in the heart of Salt Lake City. Located In a very desirable neighborhood, this home has all the classic charm you could hope for with a more modern feel. The home features Hardwood & Tile floors and has an unfinished basement with lots of potential. Minutes from downtown Salt Lake City you can enjoy great shopping, dining, nightlife and much more just

For open house information, contact JARVIS H GREENE, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJXHl_0bbTp1XN00

1975 E Millbrook Drive, Salt Lake City, 84106

11 Beds 8 Baths | $2,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,095 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Development opportunity in the heart of Millcreek. Very large home with 5 residences currently in place. 1.42 acre parcel. Great opportunity for 4 possibly, 5 single family residences. Call listing agents for details.

For open house information, contact Cathy Richards Engel & Volkers Park City

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DJF12103420)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
299
Followers
433
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Real Estate
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake#Single Family Homes#Americans#Kw Utah#Hardwood Tile#Red Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy