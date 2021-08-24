House hunting in Omaha? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(OMAHA, NE) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Omaha condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Omaha, pulled from our classifieds:

770 N 93 Street, Omaha, 68114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Douglas Dohse, M: 402-598-0420, doug.dohse@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/doug.dohse - Penthouse Condo at the Coronado! This one has it all. Over 2000sqft with Southeast views of the City. Updates abound in this wonderful light filled home. Crema Marfil tile flooring throughout, skylight and a private covered balcony make this a unique find in the heart of the City. Located only blocks from I-680, The Westroads Mall and the new ORBT bus line. Whole Foods is less than a mile and a half away. Beautiful open living room with large windows and picturesque views. An electric fireplace creates a warm and cozy feeling on those cold winter nights. Excellent closet space throughout, including two walk in closets. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Secured heated parking garage. Recently updated pool and clubroom. HOA covers: landscaping, snow removal, pool maintenance, on-site building manager, interior/common areas, water and garbage. Seldom do these condos come on the market s

105 N 31 Avenue, Omaha, 68131 1 Bed 1 Bath | $129,900 | Condominium | 570 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Brenda Sedivy, M: 402-706-1969, brenda.sedivy@bhhsamb.com, www.brendasedivy.com - Priceless view from this east facing condo on 7th floor. Conveniently located across from Midtown Crossing Development and just blocks from Creighton. Condo features wood floors, cherry cabinets, black granite counter tops, island and stainless steel appliances. Unit includes secure 2 car tandem parking space in underground garage, rooftop deck access and work out facility. Shuttle to Creighton and Bergan great for college students.

1214 Howard Street, Omaha, 68102 1 Bed 2 Baths | $585,000 | Condominium | 2,447 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Diane Warren, M: 402-740-4647, diane.speck@yahoo.com, www.omahahomesbydiane.com - MUST SEE! (Photos don't do this Condo Justice!) 2,447 sq ft of AMAZING! Fabulous Old Market Condo- 2 Secured Garage Parking Spaces, 700 plus sq ft Storage Unit- Tremendous Value!-Same Floorplan in Building Just SOLD for $620,000. New Stainless GE Monogram Gas Range, Bev. Coolers, Microwave, Backsplash, Washer & Dryer. Large Granite Kitchen Island w/Lots of Storage, Gas Fireplace, 24 ft Ceilings in Living Rm Area, Original Historic Brick Walls, NEW Hard Wood Wide Plank Flooring Throughout, Over-Sized Bedroom Suite, 2 Walk-in CA Closets, Whirlpool Tub, Walk-in Shower, Double Vanity, New Bathroom Hardware Fixtures. Several Sitting Area w/Large Windows Plus Two Huge Skylights. Nestled in The Heart of the Old Market, Community Condo Atrium that mirrors the Old Market Passageway. Community Elevator for this 8 Unit Condo Building. Fun Times when Residences Grill-Out Next to Garage Parking! Old Market Shops, Ente

1308 Jackson Street, Omaha, 68102 2 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Condominium | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Diane Warren, M: 402-740-4647, diane.speck@yahoo.com, www.omahahomesbydiane.com - Contract Pending -Old Market Condo w/a VIEW! This is IT! Large 2 Bed,2 Bath, 2 Garage Parking w/2 Storage Southeast Corner View w/Windows Galore! Open Living/Dining/Kitchen Area w/NEW Custom Window Treatments Throughout(Motorized in Living Rm Area for Ease). Features NEW Quartz Countertops, Bosch Appliances, Stainless Steel Farmhouse Sink, Large Pantry/Storage Area & 20' Balcony w/Plumbed Natural Gas for Grilling. Over-Size Master Suite, East View, 2 Closets, Sitting area, Modern Design Master Bath, Concrete Countertops/Ceramic Tile Floor, Double Sink Vanity, Glass Walk-in Shower & Soaking Tub. Nest Thermostat System -2 Parking/Storage on Preferred 2nd Level. 12 Months Service One Home Warranty Incl. Secured Building w/Workout room, Complimentary Coffee Bar, Concierge/On-Site Property Manager M-F. Easy Living at jLofts! AVAILABLE TO SHOW 8/18 from 5-7pm 3D tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J1x

