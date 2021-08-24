Cancel
Honolulu, HI

These houses are for sale in Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
(HONOLULU, HI) Looking for a house in Honolulu? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Honolulu listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAA5J_0bbToscE00

1909 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, 96819

19 Beds 15 Baths | $2,999,999 | Single Family Residence | 7,784 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Incredible home in Kalihi, close to Likelike Hwy. Built in 2016 with beautiful finishes throughout the home. Six levels with separate entrances and the ability to connect them all. A MUST SEE!! 1st Floor: 2-bed, 2-bath. 2nd Floor: 5-bed, 3-bath. 3rd Floor: 4-bed, 3-bath. 4th Floor: 4-bed, 4-bath. 5th Floor: 3-bed, 2-bath. 6th Floor: 1-bed, 1-bath. Six electric meters - Views and breezes from the multiple lanais. Come and SEE!

For open house information, contact Tony Kawaguchi, eXp Realty at 808-725-2794

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202116494)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir4nU_0bbToscE00

752 University Avenue, Honolulu, 96826

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Zoned A-2, 2-single family homes on the property w/ 2 car garage and it's possible to park 2 additional cars in the open parking. 3 bed/1.5 bath (1350 sq.ft) & 2 bed/1 bath (704 sq.ft.).Nice yard/courtyard area between the homes for open space or possible expansion. Great for all the family members, live in one & rent the other or rent out both properties. Only one family has owned this property and they have maintained it throughout the years.

For open house information, contact Jodie Tsukamoto Yoshino, Island Pacific Real Estate LLC at 808-593-7705

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202113439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWIQh_0bbToscE00

1603 Noelani Street, Pearl City, 96782

4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't miss this one! Highly desired location, quiet neighborhood close to Pearl City and Pearl Highland Shopping Centers. Attached ADU with kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Great for multi-generational family or a rental with separate entrances by closing a passthrough room, adding another bedroom. Three-car carport, own PV and solar water systems. You need to see it to appreciate the potential to make this your new home. To be sold "As Is."

For open house information, contact Sandy Takeda, Locations LLC at 808-377-4642

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202119910)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jnoY_0bbToscE00

1833-A Akina Street, Honolulu, 96819

2 Beds 1 Bath | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 560 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Super cozy and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with no maintenance fees located in town. Perfect starter home or investment property. Recently renovated from top to bottom, everything is new! Make an appointment today to see this home. Super easy to see!

For open house information, contact Geraldine C Supapo, Caron B Realty at 808-593-9826

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202116438)

ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

