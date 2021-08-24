Check out these houses for sale in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Wichita listings:

108 E 10Th St N, Wichita, 67214 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,261 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home! This home is a true Mid-town gem with original hardwood (not painted). Leaded glass windows on each side of large front door. Ready to move in! Main floor has 1 bed, 1 bath, office, formal living and dining, updated kitchen with appliances remaining. Upper level has huge (34 x 14) attic finished area for more bedrooms or one over-sized master. Basement has laundry, storage area. Laundry could be moved to mud porch off the kitchen, if you prefer a main floor laundry. This would make a great main floor office or library area. Small yard. Storage shed in back. Entry from back yard straight into basement. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Caitlin Sudduth, Sudduth Realty, Inc. at 316-775-7717

1715 S Gordon St, Wichita, 67213 4 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Affordable home in South West Wichita perfect for you and your family! 4 Bed 1 Bath 984 sq ft and large lot. Walking distance to Payne Elementary and close highway access making it easy to commute anywhere. Newly painted on outside with convenient laundry in the kitchen. New Furnace 2015. Easy to maintain metal siding. Large fenced in backyard with plenty of storage and beautiful patio.

For open house information, contact Jamey Blubaugh, Nikkel and Associates at 316-425-1880

1430 W Aspen St, Haysville, 67060 5 Beds 3 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,045 Square Feet | Built in 2004

5 bedroom, 3 bath home in a fabulous Haysville neighborhood. Kitchen boasts eating bar, breakfast nook, Corian countertops, wood floors, and pantry. Lovely master suite has coffered ceilings and bay window. Master bathroom has soaker tub, private toilet area and separate shower. Great outdoor space for entertaining with a walk-out basement and a large covered deck. An extra bonus with the irrigation well for sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER BLAIR, Realty Group at 316-321-6500

7625 E Oxford St, Wichita, 67226 5 Beds 6 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,799 Square Feet | Built in 1983

CALLING ALL INVESTORS: Demo completed, you have a blank canvas to create this beautiful home near 21st and Rock Rd. This has been framed out to accommodate 5 bed and 5.5 bath with .27 acre yard increasing the square footage and leaving building materials behind if you want. Sitting on the corner of a highly sought after neighborhood one can capitalize on this investment knowing it will sell quickly after remodel. Contact Christina for more details, and get your diamond in the rough today! Sorry no FHA or VA.

For open house information, contact Christina Moore, Keller Williams Signature Partners at 316-681-3600