House hunting? Check these Knoxville townhomes

(KNOXVILLE, TN) These Knoxville townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3843 Ne Tambark Drive, Knoxville, 37917 2 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Townhouse | 977 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Charming Condo with the BEST Curb Appeal in Town! This is a small complex with just 10 units. Very quiet and peaceful setting. Two parking spaces. Well maintained condition, currently owner occupied but this would make a great investment property as it is ideal for a student. Its just a 10 minute drive to the UT Campus! Great opportunity at a great price!!

For open house information, contact Natalie Hawkins, Keller Williams at 865-977-0770

8760 Aragon Lane, Knoxville, 37923 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 1983

LOW-MAINTENANCE LIVING IN WEST KNOXVILLE! This move-in ready townhouse is in a prime location and offers a desirable floorplan with an open living area, main level master suite, and large bedrooms. Highlights include Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring on the main level, a bright open kitchen with a breakfast bar, large pantry & ample cabinet space, a built-in desk under the stairs in the living room, a separate formal dining/home office area, and a relaxing back deck that great for entertaining as well. Separate workshop area in the garage. Located just minutes from area schools, West Town Mall, and most major points in West Knoxville!

For open house information, contact Holli McCray, Home Marketing Group, LLC at 833-464-7653