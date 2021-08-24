Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

House hunting? Check these Knoxville townhomes

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 7 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) These Knoxville townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5zuJ_0bbToi2C00

3843 Ne Tambark Drive, Knoxville, 37917

2 Beds 2 Baths | $147,900 | Townhouse | 977 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Charming Condo with the BEST Curb Appeal in Town! This is a small complex with just 10 units. Very quiet and peaceful setting. Two parking spaces. Well maintained condition, currently owner occupied but this would make a great investment property as it is ideal for a student. Its just a 10 minute drive to the UT Campus! Great opportunity at a great price!!

For open house information, contact Natalie Hawkins, Keller Williams at 865-977-0770

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1162721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gepPI_0bbToi2C00

8760 Aragon Lane, Knoxville, 37923

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 1983

LOW-MAINTENANCE LIVING IN WEST KNOXVILLE! This move-in ready townhouse is in a prime location and offers a desirable floorplan with an open living area, main level master suite, and large bedrooms. Highlights include Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring on the main level, a bright open kitchen with a breakfast bar, large pantry & ample cabinet space, a built-in desk under the stairs in the living room, a separate formal dining/home office area, and a relaxing back deck that great for entertaining as well. Separate workshop area in the garage. Located just minutes from area schools, West Town Mall, and most major points in West Knoxville!

For open house information, contact Holli McCray, Home Marketing Group, LLC at 833-464-7653

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1159459)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
334
Followers
448
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Townhomes#Urban Living#Open House#Brazilian#Home Marketing Group#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy