Tulsa, OK

Top homes for sale in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 7 days ago

(Tulsa, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tulsa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgbCi_0bbToZ2X00

1511 N 24Th West Place, Tulsa, 74127

2 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Investment opportunity or first home just minutes from downtown. Located in Gilcrease Hills tucked back in a culdesac surrounded by wooded area. Has large bedrooms upstairs plus an attic. 2 baths up & 1/2 bath down. 2 living areas & formal dining, walkin pantry. Newer roof, kitchen cabinets and siding. Low HOA.

For open house information, contact Jessica Scott, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2120541)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LkcM_0bbToZ2X00

4614 S 173Rd East Avenue, Tulsa, 74134

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful full brick home features: open floor plan, formal dining, game room 2nd floor, privac fence, neighborhood pool, park & trail. Broken Arrow Schools.

For open house information, contact Emily Barajas, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-0900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2127423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMQFl_0bbToZ2X00

6829 E 85Th Street North, Owasso, 74055

3 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,858 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Single Level Home in Crossing at 86th Street! This single owner, well cared for home is ready for you! Located on .61 acre (m/l), features include new roof, back up home generator, new living room carpet, gourmet kitchen, Jack & Jill bathroom as well as hardwoods in dining & hallway. Sizable bonus room can be Man Cave, 2nd Living Room or 4th Bedroom. Dedicated office has hardwood floors and French doors. Main living room boasts fireplace, built ins, wall of windows & beamed, soaring ceilings. Call today!

For open house information, contact Kara Folkins, Keller Williams Advantage at 918-712-2252

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2111569)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6UDP_0bbToZ2X00

3346 S Wheeling Avenue, Tulsa, 74105

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Great corner lot between Brookside and Utica Square in Midtown Tulsa to build your dream home on! House on property; sold AS-IS. No warranty or repairs will be made to the home. Value is in the land. Utilities to the home include water, gas, and electricity.

For open house information, contact Allison Sheffield, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-392-9900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2115446)

With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

