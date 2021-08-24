These condos are for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Nashville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

7470 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, 37209 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Condominium | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful 2 BR / 2 BA condo in booming West Nashville. Close to I-40 and minutes to Bellevue and Nashville West shopping center. 15 minute drive to downtown. Open kitchen and living area with electric fireplace and a great sun room. New HVAC installed in 2019. Ready to move in!

509 Hickory Villa Dr, Nashville, 37211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on the end of the street and has lots of natural light. Home has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Convenient to I24 & I65.

20 Rutledge St, Nashville, 37210 2 Beds 3 Baths | $849,900 | Condominium | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Corner Unit on the 1st level features several opportunities to people watch and or socialize. Easy access to the street for dog walkers or use the dog park on the 8th floor. Seller will pay up to $12K of buyer's closing cost with full price offer. Unit includes furniture and is move in ready. Gym, Lounge and deck with grills on this same level. Listen to concerts @ the Ascend or watch the twinkle of lights in the skyline from either deck.

555 Church Street, Nashville, 37219 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,600,000 | Condominium | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1998

ONE OF A KIND UNIT OVERLOOKING THE STATE CAPITOL. TWO-STORY UNIT PROVIDES WALLS OF WINDOWS & A GREAT SENSE OF SPACE. EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN -2 MASTER SUITES, LARGE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM - DEN WHICH COULD SERVE AS 3RD BEDROOM. MASTER SUITE HAS 14'X17' WALK IN CLOSET. UNIT HAS 2 PARKING SPACES IN ENCLOSED GARAGE. RARE FIND IN DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE.

