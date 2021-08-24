Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Townhomes of Virginia Beach: See what’s on the market

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 7 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Virginia Beach’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Virginia Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuG5O_0bbToFdF00

1960 Darnell Drive, Virginia Beach, 23455

2 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Spacious brick townhouse style condo with 2 master bedrooms will full bathrooms. Upgrades galore with HVAC heating & A/C, laminate floors, kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, sliding glass door updated in recent years. Downstairs feature family room with fireplace & sliding glass doors leading to patio, dining room, galley kitchen with bar counter and half bath. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms and laundry closet. Just minutes from JEB Little Creek Naval Base, Ikea, & the Prime Outlet Mall.

For open house information, contact Jorge Gonzalez, RE/MAX Allegiance at 757-490-7300

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10397268)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBNZR_0bbToFdF00

3064 Bosco Court, Virginia Beach, 23453

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,999 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful and bright townhouse in a great centralized location near all military bases, beaches, and shopping centers, and restaurants. This townhouse is minutes from Lynnhaven Mall. This home is freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Tub and shower in upstairs bathroom is new. This would a great starter house for YOU! This home is priced to sell and will not last long. Schedule to see it today! All appliances Convey AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Michelle Jackson-Brown, Swell Real Estate Co. at 757-216-9222

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10396027)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141QOO_0bbToFdF00

762 Lake Edward Drive, Virginia Beach, 23462

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful townhouse that has been well maintained. Many updates including new carpet, front door, paint and bathroom vanity. Open floor plan. Attached storage with driveway in the back of the house. near bases, interstates, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home won't last long... she is like new!

For open house information, contact Loretta Washburn, Signature Realty Select at 757-842-6666

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10392346)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOHIU_0bbToFdF00

348 Paxford Drive, Virginia Beach, 23462

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bay. All new cabinets + granite countertops +pantry and newly installed appliances! LVP floors in downstairs living area! Mini wet bar + 1/2 bath and gas fireplace downstairs + vinyl fenced yd. / storage shed. Upstairs new carpet, plus 2 updated full baths. Fresh paint-shows brand new! Located at end of cul-de-sac. Amenities in this community include Pool-clubhouse, lake, tennis courts & playground. HVAC 2 years old with warranty.

For open house information, contact Sandy Bricker-Treon, Wainwright Real Estate at 757-495-1900

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10396789)

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

