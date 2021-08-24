Townhomes of Virginia Beach: See what’s on the market

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Virginia Beach’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Virginia Beach, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1960 Darnell Drive, Virginia Beach, 23455 2 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Spacious brick townhouse style condo with 2 master bedrooms will full bathrooms. Upgrades galore with HVAC heating & A/C, laminate floors, kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, sliding glass door updated in recent years. Downstairs feature family room with fireplace & sliding glass doors leading to patio, dining room, galley kitchen with bar counter and half bath. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms and laundry closet. Just minutes from JEB Little Creek Naval Base, Ikea, & the Prime Outlet Mall.

3064 Bosco Court, Virginia Beach, 23453 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,999 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful and bright townhouse in a great centralized location near all military bases, beaches, and shopping centers, and restaurants. This townhouse is minutes from Lynnhaven Mall. This home is freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Tub and shower in upstairs bathroom is new. This would a great starter house for YOU! This home is priced to sell and will not last long. Schedule to see it today! All appliances Convey AS-IS.

762 Lake Edward Drive, Virginia Beach, 23462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful townhouse that has been well maintained. Many updates including new carpet, front door, paint and bathroom vanity. Open floor plan. Attached storage with driveway in the back of the house. near bases, interstates, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home won't last long... she is like new!

348 Paxford Drive, Virginia Beach, 23462 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bay. All new cabinets + granite countertops +pantry and newly installed appliances! LVP floors in downstairs living area! Mini wet bar + 1/2 bath and gas fireplace downstairs + vinyl fenced yd. / storage shed. Upstairs new carpet, plus 2 updated full baths. Fresh paint-shows brand new! Located at end of cul-de-sac. Amenities in this community include Pool-clubhouse, lake, tennis courts & playground. HVAC 2 years old with warranty.

