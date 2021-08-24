House-hunt Rochester: What’s on the market

(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Rochester area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

109 Mercer Avenue, Rochester, 14606 4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Much BIGGER than it looks......not a drive-by! Original owner built this home in 1963 and it has been lovely cared for through the years. Traditional Cape Cod Style with 2 bedrms & 1 full bath on the 1st floor, with 2 bedrms & 1 full bath on the 2nd floor. Finished basement with full bath too! So that is 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths! Eat-in Kitchen, Large living room with Hardwood floors. Mud-room on garage side of home which enters the kitchen. Beautiful lot with 2 car garage, double wide driveway and shed out back. Build instant equity with any updates or improvements you do. Bring your decorating touches and make this your Home Sweet Home! Come take a look!

834 Gallup Road, Spencerport, 14559 4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BACK ON THE MARKET!! (Additional lot in previous listing sold.) This beautiful brick colonial offering classic cottage style dormers and gorgeous curb appeal has four bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and character throughout. Pinewood ceiling beams, cabinets, and trim offer a warm feel throughout the house. Cozy up with a good book next to the wood stove or out on the back enclosed porch overlooking the gorgeous landscaping. This secluded lot give both privacy and beauty in all directions! The kitchen offers quartz countertops backsplash and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. You have first floor laundry, windows and doors that have been updated and a central vac system making cleaning easy. This home also offers a home generator, a 2010 furnace, a brand new septic system in 2017, and a finished bonus space above the garage. Finish off the basement to create even more square footage. See additional list of improvements. This one is it! Start your next chapter in this gorgeous country colonial!

974 Garden Lane, Webster, 14580 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with Webster Schools! The front porch overlooks lush landscaping! Walk into your spacious foyer that leads you to a bright and airy living room with a large bay window! A formal dining room for entertaining! Updated eat-in kitchen offers slow-close cabinets, tile backsplash. A cozy family room with a charming tile floor can also be used as a dual playroom or office! A newer sliding glass door will lead you to the private backyard! 4 generous-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs! The master suite offers two closets and a master bathroom! Spacious guest bathroom! Beautifully maintained hardwood floors throughout the second floor! Popular neighborhood street! Well maintained and cared for home! All offers are due by Tuesday, June 22nd at 9 am!

24 Goebel Place, Rochester, 14620 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The total SF including the finished attic is 1780 SF. Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 full bath in the South Wedge/ Ellwanger Barry neighborhoods. Beautiful new kitchen ( solid surface ) and master bath. Windows, roof & furnace are 4 years new!!!! Water heater is 2 years new. Full basement and full finished attic. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the home. Formal dining room, den/nursery. Some gumwood trim. Enclosed front porch. Blacktop driveway that will fit up to 3 vehicles. Private small back yard with deck. Quiet dead end street with sidewalks. Nothing to do but move-in!

