Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Your Honor’ Renewed for Second Season at Showtime

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkBHv_0bbTo1MK00

Showtime is going back to court.

The premium cable network has renewed limited series Your Honor for a second season.

The news comes after the CBS Studios-produced series from exec producers Peter Moffat and Robert and Michelle King was billed as a limited series and recently submitted in the same category for Emmys consideration. (It was snubbed.) Production on another batch of 10 episodes, with leading man Bryan Cranston set to return, will begin next year for a return to air later in 2022.

“We were blown away by Your Honor … by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” said Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Picked up to series in October 2017, the drama is based on the Israeli series Kvodo, which aired on the country’s Yes TV and was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Ram Landes. Breaking Bad grad Cranston starred in the 10-episode miniseries that launched in December to mixed reviews.

“Great cast, compelling situation, far too familiar in its execution,” THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg wrote in his review. Your Honor currently has a 50 percent rating among critics and a 65 percent audience score on RottenTomatoes.com. Still, Showtime touted the drama about a judge covering up his son’s asthma-induced accidental hit-and-run slaying of a crime boss’ kid as its largest audience in history for a limited series.

“Do I know what season two would look like? Yes,” Moffat told THR podcast TV’s Top 5 ahead of its December premiere. “We haven’t talked about anything. My full focus is on what we’re doing now.”

Liz Glotzer (who worked with the Kings on CBS All Access’ Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight and CBS’ since-canceled BrainDead ) and Scripted World’s Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg ( Hostages, Betrayal) also exec produce. Your Honor is but one of a handful of series the Kings have delivered via their recently renewed nine-figure overall deal with ViacomCBS.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle King
Person
Bryan Cranston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Tv#Your Honor#Showtime#Cbs Studios#Israeli#Kvodo#Thr Podcast Tv#Braindead#Scripted World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Big Sky confirms two stars won't be returning for season 2

Big Sky season one spoilers follow. Two characters won't be returning for the second season of ABC's Big Sky. Britt Robertson (Under the Dome, For the People), who played Cheyenne Kleinsasser on the first season, and Michelle Forbes (The Killing, True Blood), who played Margaret Kleinsasser, will not be back for the new episodes, reports TV Line.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Fan-Favorite Character Returning for Season 19

NCIS fans have cause for rejoicing, as one of their favorite characters will be returning for Season 19. Over on Twitter, a fan asked NCIS co-boss Steven D. Binder if T.C. Fornell, played by actor Joe Spano, will be coming back to work with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for Season 19. Binder replied and stated that he can "confirm" Fornell "will be appearing soon."
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

Fall TV 2021 premiere dates for new and returning shows

After a tough summer that delivered more distressing news than it did fun getaways, turning back to TV makes sense. Fortunately, the fall TV season is just around the corner, bringing with it new shows, returning series and blessed escapism. Here are premiere dates for the 2021 fall season’s new...
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled CBS Drama Set to Make Surprise Return on OWN

The CBS legal drama All Rise might live on at another network. Three months after the show was canceled, Oprah Winfrey's network is reportedly in talks to order a third season. Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick led the series' ensemble cast as the idealistic Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite shows to return. The majority of them are back in September, but that’s not the case for Blue Bloods Season 12. CBS set its fall premiere dates during the summer, bringing the majority of its shows back in September. It’s great news for those who struggled with the delays last fall. It wasn’t until November that we saw most shows return, and that was with an on-off schedule.
TV Series/Film

Dexter: New Blood Will Give The Showtime Series A "Proper Finale," Says Network President

When we last saw Dexter, he was wearing the world's fakest beard and living as a lumberjack, or something like that. Series finales can't please everyone, but the "Dexter" series finale was a particularly egregious example. Even viewers who stuck with the show in its lesser final seasons were wondering what the hell the folks running the show were thinking. Now, the miniseries "Dexter: New Blood" will hopefully right the wrongs of the previous series finale and give everyone's favorite serial killer a better send-off.
TV SeriesPopculture

CBS Drama Series Removed From Netflix

Jericho, CBS' short-lived science fiction series, is no longer available on Netflix. Both seasons of the show left the streaming platform on Aug. 15. Fans will now have to turn to a different streaming platform to check out the show. All episodes are available to stream on ViacomCBS' streaming platform Paramount+. The complete series is also available on DVD for those who do not want to worry about strong Internet connections while watching.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Showtime Admits to What Dexter Fans Have Known Since Series Finale

With showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood ready to return Dexter Morgan to our lives beginning November 7, Showtime is finally owning up to something that fans of the series have been saying since the show took a dump on itself with its painfully bad series finale. "Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn't do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle," admitted Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour. "We've always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for [star Michael C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The L Word: Generation Q: Season Three? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The L Word: Generation Q is a sequel to The L Word series which ran on the same channel, from 2004-2009. It stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull. Season two guests include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams. The current iteration continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

The White Lotus will extend its stay at HBO, which has renewed the social satire for Season 2. The series is created, directed and written by Mike White. The six-part limited series, which will conclude its freshman season on Sunday, follows a number of visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Over the span of a week, a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Season 2 checks out of Hawaii and will follow a different group of vacationers as they book their stay at another White Lotus property...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Returns To Production After Covid Pause

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that HBO’s fourth season of Westworld is back in production after a two-day shutdown due to a positive Covid test. I understand that production resumed as early as last week and continues at the Melody Ranch studio in Newhall, CA; the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy series having shot there in previous seasons. Other notable western-themed projects which shot at Melody include HBO’s Deadwood and Quentin Tarantino’s movies Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.  We’re also hearing that in season 4, Westworld watchers can look forward to the first encounter between Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale-clone and Aaron Paul’s war vet outlier Caleb who was introduced last season; the latter who is apparently a pivotal player in waging a possible war against humans in the real world which has been infiltrated by the park’s robots. Westworld last month was one of a number of series which stopped briefly due to Covid including American Horror Story season 10, and shows such as Bridgerton and House of the Dragon. Bridgerton recently resumed production on season 2 after shutting down due to two positive Covid cases as Variety reported earlier today.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Your Honor Gets Season 2 Ruling; Bryan Cranston, Peter Moffat Return

Showtime isn't ready to throw the book at Your Honor quite yet, with the cable network announcing during Tuesday's TA press event that the Bryan Cranston-starring series will be back for a second season. The 10-episode return is set to kick off filming next year for a 2022 debut, with Cranston's New Orleans judge Michael Desiato returning. Cranston will be joined by Peter Moffat (The Night Of), who returns as writer, showrunner, and executive producer to the Showtime series.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Showtime's 'Back to Life' Season 2 To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)

Showtime announced that Season 2 of “Back to Life” will premiere on Sept. 13. Created by and starring Daisy Haggard, “Back to Life” follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) who stumbles back into adult life after 18 years behind bars. The six-part second season sees Miri optimistic about her future, as probation officer Janice (Jo Martin) has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, and her neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) has been spending more time with her. However, Miri is also not talking to her mother Caroline (Geraldine James) after finding out she had an affair with Miri’s ex-boyfriend Dom (Jamie Michie). Christine Bottomley also stars as Miri’s best friend, Mandy.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Gossip’ on Showtime

Accident, Suicide, or Murder (Oxygen at 8) A woman is found dead at the bottom of her staircase and investigators suspect the husband, who has the support of friends and family. Premieres. Burger Truck Brawl (Discovery Plus) Contestants must step up their burger game by taking risks and tackling new challenges. Specials.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rebel': Final Fate of Katey Sagal Series Revealed

Annie "Rebel" Bello's fight to save what she believes in is over. Despite fans' efforts to keep it alive, Rebel will not be returning on a new platform after ABC canceled the show. Rebel creator Kistra Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner on Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, confirmed efforts to revive the show have failed. The series, which starred Katey Sagal as an activist inspired by Erin Brokovich, was canceled in May before the show's first and only season finished airing.
EntertainmentNew Haven Register

'Painting With John' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Season one of the unscripted series featured musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, and irreverent point of view on tapping into viewers’ childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series serves as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief. Season one episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Community Policy