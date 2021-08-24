Melanie Colgan Files For LAPS School Board

Los Alamos Public Schools Board President Melanie Colgan files for the 2021 school board election this morning in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Colgan is running in District 4. She explained she decided to run for re-election because, ‘I just wanted to finish the work I started and I feel my experience as a nurse is helpful to the school district during the pandemic’. Colgan added that there are many issues facing the school board such as hiring a new superintendent and she feels she can contribute to the hiring process since she worked with the previous superintendent. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.