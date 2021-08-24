Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the market for a home in Colorado Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Colorado Springs, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

66 Sommerlyn Road, Colorado Springs, 80906 4 Beds 4 Baths | $784,900 | Townhouse | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presenting the Parade of Homes Award Winning modern designed Townhome Community in Colorado Springs! Clean lines, natural light, open living space, superior finishes and functionality are what people are looking for and you will find it here! Introducing the Ranch floorplan * See Additional Documents for layout and room dimensions * Interior finishes will be similar to 50 & 54 Sommerlyn. Blissful entertaining will be a thrill on your fully equipped rooftop deck with unbelievable views, built in gas grill, granite counter space, partially covered with built-in lighting. The construction features Helical Pier Stabilized foundation system. CLA for more details. Completion to be expected in Mid Summer 2021.

For open house information, contact Joseph J Clement CDPE CRB CRP CRS, RE/MAX Properties Inc at 719-576-5000

1985 Birmingham Loop, Colorado Springs, 80910 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Stunning 3BR/2 ½ BA end-unit 2-story townhome in The Vistas at Spring Creek community! Located just south of Downtown Colorado Springs, with easy access to I-25, and Fort Carson. This beautiful home features an open-concept floor plan which is great for entertaining. Main level has a spacious Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry; a large 1/2 bath, which opens to the oversized 2 car garage which is completely insulated and drywalled. Upstairs you'll find the extended Master Bedroom with room for a sitting area, an en suite bath with dual sinks and shower, and a walk-in closet. The 2 upstairs secondary bedrooms have a full bath off the hall, and upstairs laundry room with a window, making it nice and bright. This community features a clubhouse, outdoor fire pit, pool, playground, dog wash and park, and a car wash! Maintenance free living awaits! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Ramona Williams, Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

6382 Pilgrimage Road, Colorado Springs, 80925 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Adorable, well maintained townhome. Minutes off of Marksheffel & a quick drive east/Schriever AFB or west/ Fort Carson! New vinyl wood plank flooring throughout main level and master bedroom. Clean/easy open floorpan with a small back yard for your pets. Kitchen includes all appliances and is spacious to work in. Small breakfast nook and bar make entertaining enjoyable. Upstairs is the master bedroom ensuite; spacious 5 piece master bath. 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs along with laundry facilities. Everything in great condition. Turn key and ready for the next owner to call it home!

For open house information, contact Sumer Liebold, 00002034-8Z Real Estate LLC at 303-543-3083

5370 Solar Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, 80917 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking for a townhome with tons of potential in the popular Powers and Barnes area? Look no further! This home is just a stones throw away from shopping, entertainment, and grocery along the Power's corridor. This townhome complex offers maintenance, affordable insurance costs, and a sense of community, and the unit itself features 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a one car garage. This unit has tile flooring throughout the main floor, and a lovely wood fireplace, also with tile, in the living room. The kitchen has a unique eat-in counter separate from the main cooking area which offers extra counter and cabinet space, and an extra place to have meals. Upstairs, you will find two carpeted bedrooms with plenty of closet storage, a full bathroom, and a laundry space. There is an additional carpeted bedroom and a bathroom in the basement, providing a nice separate space for guests or household members. This home features new paint throughout, and the exterior balcony deck is also like new and has water sealant treatment to keep it looking nice, no matter what weather we are experiencing. Take a look at this great townhome before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Jeff C Ryder, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 719-445-0234