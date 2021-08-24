Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Check out these homes on the Bakersfield market now

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago

(Bakersfield, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bakersfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBTUB_0bbTnnPc00

1523 Bernard Place, Bakersfield, 93305

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1939

nice home,for investor ,close to school and stores.has a newer ac unit. cash or hard money

For open house information, contact Tomas Piedra, Dream Home Realty at 661-900-4866

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202107393)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSR6Y_0bbTnnPc00

11703 Apple Valley Court, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Pristine NW Bakersfield home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2,269 sqft of living space. Large family room, living and formal dining room. Amazing kitchen with open floor plan! Stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops and breakfast nook. Tile flooring though out with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors to the backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Huge yard with 16,271 sqft, covered patio and plenty of space all around to build a pool.

For open house information, contact Carlos Padilla, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202105691)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0wEi_0bbTnnPc00

15520 Arabella Avenue, Bakersfield, 93314

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,336 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Magnificent property in Legacy Estates has it all! Situated on 25,265 sqft lot with 3,161 of living space in main residence, freshly painted two-tone interior, white cabinetry, granite counters, white appliances, new designer lighting, laminate wood and tile floors, w/4 beds, 3 baths, plus a bonus rm off master bedroom for hobbies or office. The Beautiful guest house has 1,175 sqft; featuring stylish kitchen w/granite counter, wainscot, liv rm, fam rm, 1.75 baths, hardwood floors, laundry, or make this a pool house/game room & it has a 2 car garage, but there's more, a completely finished basement boasting 3 large rooms/one is a media room, all approx. 1,236 sqft. Lounge around the swimming pool w/rock accents, cabana w/swing bed, covered area for BBQ, side yard w/raised garden beds, & shed. Extra long, spacious RV area with wrought iron RV gate, 3 car garage, one brand new AC unit, newly painted facia, garage doors, wrought fencing, newly freshened landscaping. Move in Ready

For open house information, contact Terri Bender, RE/MAX Golden Empire at 661-615-1500

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202108004)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daP4h_0bbTnnPc00

11508 Ocean Wave Drive, Bakersfield, 93312

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The NW is calling! This expansive 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is complete with over 1,800 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. Spread out in the large formal living room perfectly accentuated by the vaulted ceilings. The perfect-sized kitchen includes lots of counter space and overlooks the living room making entertaining super easy! You'll love lounging in your private backyard complete with an oversized covered patio and plenty of grass area to enjoy. Located close to desirable schools, Polo Park, restaurants, and shopping, what's not to love? Make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Joseph Ramos, Platinum Real Estate, Inc. at 661-834-1400

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SC21159720)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
531
Followers
418
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hobbies#Glass#Ac#Dream Home Realty#Pristine Nw Bakersfield#Watson Realty#Legacy Estates#Bbq#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Missoula, MTMissoulian

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $479,500

Pride in Ownership!! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Linda Vista with Fabulous Views! 3,894 Sq. Ft. Master Bedroom with large master bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful Entry room opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with tile floors, granite counter tops, newer appliances, and island. Downstairs is handicap accessible and offers convenient one level living with separate entrance, Living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchenet and a 3-car garage.Professionally landscaped with underground sprinklers. The back yard is Amazing with a set of double decks, gazebo, walk through garden on pavers to a concrete arbor. Beautiful flowers, various well-manicured trees, fruit trees all chain link fenced on a corner lot. This home is a must see!!!
Real EstateTravelPulse

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence

Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence. The Key West Oceanview Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence qualifies for:. You will feel like you are in a private residence in these spacious villas. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a full kitchen with state of the art appliances and granite counter-tops, a fully furnished living room with sofa, chairs and a flat screen TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a bedroom with a king size bed, hardwood floors and flat screen TV. The first bathroom on the first floor features a combination tub, shower, and granite vanity. The second floor boasts the master bedroom with a king size bed, hard wood floors, flat screen TV and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features an over sized jetted soaking tub and granite vanity. The third bedroom, with a king size bed, and fourth bedroom, with two double beds are also on the second floor and feature hardwood floors and flat screen TV's. The third bathroom has combination tub and shower with granite vanities. There is also a sun room and deck. Villa includes butler service.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,750,000

5 Miles and 100 Years from Flagstaff. Huge country log home on 4.6 acres. Oversized country kitchen/dining room with unique water feature and woodstove. 3 bedrooms downstairs and large primary bedroom with separate family room/den. There is also a large utility room and 2nd kitchen. 2 covered porches to enjoy the scenery. Separate office with entrance. There is a barn and covered stables for 15 or more horses. Also a covered riding arena and hay barn. Outdoor stables and access to forest service. Property includes 3 parcels.
Real EstateTahoe Daily Tribune

Home of the Week: Immaculate home in quiet neighborhood

Located in one of South Shore’s premium neighborhoods, Meadow Lakes in Montgomery Estates is surrounded by Cold Creek and Trout Creek with underground utilities in a quiet circular neighborhood. Upstairs living takes advantage of the views of the meadow across the street for hiking, biking and even fishing. This immaculate...
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Custom River Oaks home boasts luxury features (sponsored)

This custom designed home in the River Oaks area offers unique features, including Versailles pattern tumbled limestone floors and a Milgard sliding-door system that opens the living room wall to the outdoor loggia/pool and summer kitchen. Other interior features include Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, which opens to the...
Spotsylvania County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13607 Maxson Court

Beautiful cedar home situated on over 5 private acres, surrounded by trees in Spotsylvania County's Riverbend School District. This home has character, it has charm, it has privacy, it has a huge garage, it has acreage, and is conveniently located a short distance from shopping and restaurants. From the second you enter the home you'll feel the warmth, from the foyer featuring hardwood floors, 2 story ceilings and beautiful staircase. A quaint living room with built ins. a large dining room with fireplace, main level bedroom with ensuite, large walk in closet with built in's. The kitchen is in the rear of the home with views of the gorgeous property, has updated flooring, and a newer dishwasher and plenty of space. Large recreation room/ Den has its own entrance , a stove to keep you toasty when it's chilly, and even has it's own a/c. Upstairs you'll find another full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. One bedroom has a huge sitting room. Deck and patio in rear yard are perfect for entertaining and gathering or just taking in the privacy this property has to offer. You will appreciate the fenced in portion of the property and if you like to tinker, you'll really appreciate the oversized garage. Have stuff? The area over the garage is perfect for storing all of your things. OR it could be finished to give you more space. Maybe you want a home office with a little more privacy? Or a game room, a gym, a studio, you can fill in the blanks as the possibilities are there for your creativity!
Kentfield, CAluxuryrealestate.com

Holly Welch of Corcoran Global Living Sells Gorgeous Kentfield Estate with Mt. Tamalpais Views for $5.9 Million

KENTFIELD, CA - Corcoran Global LIving is pleased to announce the sale of 28 Wolfe Canyon, Kentfield, CA 94904 for $5,900,000 represented by Holly Welch. This majestic custom-designed new construction five-bedroom estate overlooks Mt. Tamalpais in Marin’s esteemed Kentfield neighborhood. The resort-style living home in an architecturally stunning contemporary American Craftsman located close to town, San Francisco ferry and top-rated schools.
Murphysboro, ILThe Southern

3 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $67,500

Move in ready 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths with a basement. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. New furnace in 2018, new fixtures, ceiling fans and bathroom floor. Double carport and storage in the upstairs and basement.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the Porch, Deck, AND Patio

This rental is located at 3rd Street NW near Shepherd Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 3br – 1672ft2 – Stunning renovated townhouse w/ private deck and backyard patio (Petworth) The stunning three-story property sits on a substantial lot in the historic ‘Petworth Heights’ section of Petworth, a...
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Home & Gardenstlmag.com

A two-family home offers elegant living in the heart of Shaw

Curbside appeal: A large bay window, a classic, intricate entablature, and multiple arched windows set the stage for elegant living inside this multi-family home built in 1908. Location: Less than a five-minute walk from Missouri Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park. Details: Tall ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, and arched...
Real EstateNews Argus

153 Rosedale Circle

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near Wake Forest University! - This charming bungalow offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with abundant living space! Within walking distance to Wake Forest University this home has a primary suite with full bath and its on climate control, second and third bedrooms on the main level separated by a dining area. A separate stair case provides access to the fourth bedroom on the second floor. Spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove along with a dining area. There is a patio and spacious backyard right outside of the kitchen. This is a great home for students and families alike!
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

New Construction Home Outside of

Gorgeous fully furnished corporate rental located on a prime lot overlooking the pond. Perfect place to rent short term while you get to know the area or build your dream home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + 2 half baths, an office, 2 car garage, and upstairs game room. You and your family will enjoy the open floor plan design, double kitchen island, back covered patio with a gas fireplace, upstairs game room with half bath, stainless GE appliances, and plenty of space for storage. Landlord will furnish based on tenants needs. Be the first to live in the beautifully constructed gem in what is predicted to be the hottest area north of Austin. Contact Val at mgmt company for showing info and short term lease terms.
Real EstateKansas City Star

Texas mansion with a ‘modern gentleman’s trophy room’ lists for $5.5M. Take a look

A massive mansion jam-packed with fascinating amenities in Kingwood, Texas, has hit the market for $5.5 million. The 17,331 square-foot ginormous estate is located near the Houston area and has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms — seven of them full — and rests on a 3.84-acre lot. The home’s high ceilings and distinguished furnishings catch the eye the second you walk in.
Williamsburg, OHDayton Daily News

Colonial Williamsburg charm

Stately 2-story features hardwood floors, gardens, patios, porches. Travel back in time within this traditional Colonial home. Built in 1941, this two-story stately sits on a manicured lawn with mature trees and a weather-worn wooden fence that surrounds lavish gardens surrounding brick patios, porches and wooden walkways. Inside, a Williamsburg color scheme enhances the broad woodwork and built-ins while complementing hardwood floors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy