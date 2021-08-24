Check out these homes on the Bakersfield market now

(Bakersfield, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bakersfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1523 Bernard Place, Bakersfield, 93305 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1939

nice home,for investor ,close to school and stores.has a newer ac unit. cash or hard money

11703 Apple Valley Court, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Pristine NW Bakersfield home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2,269 sqft of living space. Large family room, living and formal dining room. Amazing kitchen with open floor plan! Stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops and breakfast nook. Tile flooring though out with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors to the backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Huge yard with 16,271 sqft, covered patio and plenty of space all around to build a pool.

15520 Arabella Avenue, Bakersfield, 93314 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,336 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Magnificent property in Legacy Estates has it all! Situated on 25,265 sqft lot with 3,161 of living space in main residence, freshly painted two-tone interior, white cabinetry, granite counters, white appliances, new designer lighting, laminate wood and tile floors, w/4 beds, 3 baths, plus a bonus rm off master bedroom for hobbies or office. The Beautiful guest house has 1,175 sqft; featuring stylish kitchen w/granite counter, wainscot, liv rm, fam rm, 1.75 baths, hardwood floors, laundry, or make this a pool house/game room & it has a 2 car garage, but there's more, a completely finished basement boasting 3 large rooms/one is a media room, all approx. 1,236 sqft. Lounge around the swimming pool w/rock accents, cabana w/swing bed, covered area for BBQ, side yard w/raised garden beds, & shed. Extra long, spacious RV area with wrought iron RV gate, 3 car garage, one brand new AC unit, newly painted facia, garage doors, wrought fencing, newly freshened landscaping. Move in Ready

11508 Ocean Wave Drive, Bakersfield, 93312 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The NW is calling! This expansive 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is complete with over 1,800 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. Spread out in the large formal living room perfectly accentuated by the vaulted ceilings. The perfect-sized kitchen includes lots of counter space and overlooks the living room making entertaining super easy! You'll love lounging in your private backyard complete with an oversized covered patio and plenty of grass area to enjoy. Located close to desirable schools, Polo Park, restaurants, and shopping, what's not to love? Make an appointment today!

