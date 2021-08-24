Take a look at these San Diego condominiums on the market now

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Diego or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

3750 Bayside, San Diego, 92109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,450,000 | Condominium | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1972

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This is a rare opportunity, a condo in this location comes up on the market! Professional Photos to follow. You have the best of both worlds, Bayfront and beach. Bayfront on the sand and water and the beach directly behind you. You can’t see the beach but you can hear it! Walk to market, restaurants, bars and the beach. 2 parking spaces (tandem) and garage storage closet. This unit is on the second and third floor. It’s spacious 1418 sqr foot makes it open and comfortable. Fireplace for those crisp winter nights. Sit on your patio and people watch on the boardwalk or rent a boat, paddle boards etc. on Santa Clara Point. Vacation rentals are allowed with a three-day minimum. Dogs are allowed, 2 max and not breeds excluded by insurance companies. This unit is turnkey and furnished. Ready to spend the rest of your summer days in your very own water front condo.

4359 Caminito Del Diamante, San Diego, 92121 2 Beds 1 Bath | $590,000 | Condominium | 885 Square Feet | Built in 1974

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Don't miss out on this Very Rare, Private End Unit, Attached Single Level Home in La Jolla Village. Only a few miles to the beautiful San Diego beaches! With no one above or below you, you will love the privacy and the serenity of the open concept floor plan with spacious bedrooms. The main living areas feature wood flooring and are perfect for effortless entertaining. The extra-large patio area doubles as your private oasis and Zen-like retreat. This home is tucked away in its own quiet corner of Playmor La Jolla surrounded by greenery right outside the front door and patio. Washer and dryer hookups are located inside the unit and there is the ability to add a second bathroom. This is truly a unique opportunity to enjoy peaceful living in the center and heart of La Jolla Village. The HOA pays for water, trash, sewage, roof and greenery maintenance. The Playmor community features a pool, playground, and plenty of guest parking. You can't beat the location of this home only minutes to the University of California San Diego, University Town Center Mall, La Jolla Village, amazing restaurants, Scripts Memorial Hospital, UTC Transit. Centrally located between the 5, 805, and 52 freeways.

9860 Dale Avenue, Spring Valley, 91977 1 Bed 1 Bath | $300,000 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Located just minutes from Campo Road's array of shops and restaurants and with convenient access to CA-94, this bottom floor one bedroom, one bathroom home is move-in ready! Property features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, bar- height breakfast bar, a walk-in-closet in the bedroom, storage rich and a freshly painted interior and hard flooring throughout! Neighborhoods: Casa De Oro-Mount Helix Complex Features: Equipment: Range/Oven. Other fees: 0 Sewer: Connected Topography: LL Buyer and Buyers Agent to do due diligence on information being provided.

5700 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, 91942 2 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Condominium | 1,038 Square Feet | Built in 1976

***BACK ON MARKET***ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC 2 Bedroom Condo located in the highly desired LAKE PARK Community! Enjoy peaceful walks through the beautiful grounds of Lake Park featuring multiple amenities with Pools, Spas, workout room/gym, shower/sauna, recreation room with ping pong and billiards, lighted tennis courts, pickle ball courts, tranquil pond and so much more! This fabulous end unit is UNIT #1 and is downstairs unit with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Owner suite has Walk In Closet with Cedar Wall and wonderful Built in shelves and drawers. Freshly painted interior, New Wood Laminate Flooring, Spacious Family Room with Cozy Fireplace and Sliding Doors from Owner Suite to back patio as well as Family Room to back patio with lush landscaping. Just minutes away from beautiful Lake Murray and Mission Trails! An ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!

