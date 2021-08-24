Home ownership in Kansas City is within reach with townhouses like these

(KANSAS CITY, MO) These Kansas City townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Kansas City, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

9639 Wedd Street, Overland Park, 66212 3 Beds 4 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Over 2,000 square feet of living space and an extremely hard-to-find TWO CAR GARAGE in this maintenance-provided townhome! This beautiful Gramercy Park home is an oversized end unit and features tons of upgrades like granite counters, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, BRAND NEW CARPET, fresh paint, updated fixtures, and more! Two huge living spaces make it great for everyday life and entertaining. Fully finished lower level features a family room/rec room, half bath, laundry, and bonus space for workshop or office. Extremely convenient garage location that you can enter right from the back yard! Spacious master with 2 closets and a bath with double vanity. Just off of the entry there is a bonus bar/butler's pantry with under cabinet lights and extra cabinet storage. HOA includes trash, recycling, lawn, snow removal, an awesome pool with clubhouse, and lovely fountains and landscaping. Excellent location close to 69 highway! Also just minutes from I-35, 435, and loads of shopping, restaurants, and other amenities. Don't wait - schedule your showing today!

2026 S 101St Street, Edwardsville, 66111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Great townhouse in Edwardsville , 100% move in ready with new carpet and fresh interior paint, close proximity to 435, the Legends and more...

7384 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Lot 28 A New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 28 A is an Outer Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $2000. Estimated Completion July 28, 2021. White Cabinetry featured thru out Building 28.

3711 43Rd Terrace, Kansas City, 64117 2 Beds 3 Baths | $132,000 | Townhouse | 1,457 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Lake view townhome , Clean and Ready to move in two-bedroom with a bonus 3rd room that could be an office, library, craft room or Bedroom. Home features a wetbar and open living room and dining room..one car garage with additional parking. Walkout from master bedroom with full bath. modern corner fireplace off dining room, newer appliances. Enjoy the lake area within walking distance. Lots of room in this spacious townhome ! Close to shopping and major highways. NOTE: Repairs were made to roof, see supplements Please follow Covid guidelines.

