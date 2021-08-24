Top homes for sale in Louisville

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

505 Donard Park Ave, Louisville, 40218 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Condominium | 1,067 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYERS COLD FEET - NO INSPECTION OBTAINED! This beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a must see - close to stores, restaurants and the Watterson Expressway! You will love this spacious condo that has plenty of closets, a fireplace, balcony and step outside to enjoy the in ground pool!

711 W Main St, Louisville, 40202 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,000 | Condominium | 665 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This lovely art deco building is located near many activities, restaurants, museums and art within walking distance. The condo has been renovated with new appliances, custom blinds covering huge windows, Corian countertops and more. Ten foot ceilings and an open floor plan give great flexibility for furniture placement. Washer/dryer located in unit, the building is secure and has both a passenger elevator and a freight elevator for move in day. Nearby parking available at a discount through City Parking for downtown residents. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Kentucky.

2102 Ratcliffe Ave, Louisville, 40210 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Welcome home to this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style in search of a new owner. This home is simply cute as a button and you will know its the right one for you once you arrive. Enter to find newer flooring and fresh paint in the spacious living room area. The newer flooring continues throughout into the updated bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen update features newer cabinets, newer countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms feature newer gray carpet with spacious closets. There is larger patio outside perfect for entertaining and a 1 car detached garage. Did I mention the newer furnace and water heater!! Hurry and schedule your showing today.

1500 Dellwood Dr, Louisville, 40216 4 Beds 3 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautifully updated with 4 bedrooms, 2.5baths, fireplace, finished lower level, 2 1/2 carattached garage. Hardwood floors upstairs inkitchen, hallway and 3 bedrooms, quartzcounters in kitchen. Private entrance to lowerlevel makes it perfect for mother-in-law suite or extended family living quarters. Large covered rear deck, storage shed, Pella windows, insulated garage door, Nest thermostat and Nest smoke/carbon monoxide detector. Roof and furnace replaced in 2014, AC and water heater replaced in 2018. Stove, refrigerator,washer, dryer negotiable. Connectionsavailable for either gas or electric stove anddryer

