Townhomes of Cincinnati: See what’s on the market

2700 Brookdale Court, Crestview Hills, 41017 2 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to maintenance free lifestyle in Lookout Farms! This townhome features three levels of living! Seller has completely updated everything! New laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint, new kitchen appliances, new cabinets, new granite counters, new toilets, new vanities, new lighting in living room.... EVERYTHING IS NEW! Just unpack your bags! This location just can't be beat! Quick access to I-275 & I-75, and restaurants & shops at Crestview Hills Towne Center! HOA includes a pool, clubhouse, trash service, walking trails, tennis courts, & clubhouse! Call today!

3954 Brunswick Court, Erlanger, 41018 2 Beds 3 Baths | $341,519 | Townhouse | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Quincy offers carefree, low maintenance townhome living. This plan offers spacious ranch living with a first floor owner's suite, finished lower level with a walkout and a two car attached garage. The finished recreation room, hobby room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar in the lower level give you ample space to entertain and enjoy your home. This convenient location offers quick access to the interstate and to nearby shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the ample walking trails and open space throughout this beautiful lifestyle community!

909 Borderlands Drive, Erlanger, 41018 2 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in None

1st floor-living at it's finest! Beautiful townhome, longterm owners have cared for this one and it shows! Open, light, neutral plan. Hardwood entry, fully equipped kitchen, primary bed/bath/closet on 1st floor. Finished lower level with rec room perfect for in-home theater, family room with walkout, fireplace, wet bar, wine cooler, 2nd bed/bath. Enjoy sunsets on either 1st floor balcony or lower level patio!

385 Manhattan Boulevard, Dayton, 41074 3 Beds 4 Baths | $753,350 | Townhouse | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in None

The River Haus at Manhattan Harbour blends gorgeous views with modern-day luxury. Beautiful Kohler finishes, Quaker windows, and GE appliances are just the beginning. All Energy Star rated! Open the sliding glass door and take it all in. Seven minutes to downtown Cincinnati, and within walking distance to fantastic shopping, dining in Dayton & Bellevue. Final plans/room sizes subject to change. Buyers to verify schools. Be part of the revitalization of historic Dayton, KY! Ask about the lease to own option! HOA details have not yet been finalized.

