Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Townhomes of Cincinnati: See what’s on the market

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) If you’re on the market for a home in Cincinnati, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKr1N_0bbTnZ0K00

2700 Brookdale Court, Crestview Hills, 41017

2 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Townhouse | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to maintenance free lifestyle in Lookout Farms! This townhome features three levels of living! Seller has completely updated everything! New laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint, new kitchen appliances, new cabinets, new granite counters, new toilets, new vanities, new lighting in living room.... EVERYTHING IS NEW! Just unpack your bags! This location just can't be beat! Quick access to I-275 & I-75, and restaurants & shops at Crestview Hills Towne Center! HOA includes a pool, clubhouse, trash service, walking trails, tennis courts, & clubhouse! Call today!

For open house information, contact Katie Robbins Team, Keller Williams Realty Service at 859-240-0727

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-551304)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiPcu_0bbTnZ0K00

3954 Brunswick Court, Erlanger, 41018

2 Beds 3 Baths | $341,519 | Townhouse | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Quincy offers carefree, low maintenance townhome living. This plan offers spacious ranch living with a first floor owner's suite, finished lower level with a walkout and a two car attached garage. The finished recreation room, hobby room, bedroom, full bath and wet bar in the lower level give you ample space to entertain and enjoy your home. This convenient location offers quick access to the interstate and to nearby shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the ample walking trails and open space throughout this beautiful lifestyle community!

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-548061)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F18z4_0bbTnZ0K00

909 Borderlands Drive, Erlanger, 41018

2 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in None

1st floor-living at it's finest! Beautiful townhome, longterm owners have cared for this one and it shows! Open, light, neutral plan. Hardwood entry, fully equipped kitchen, primary bed/bath/closet on 1st floor. Finished lower level with rec room perfect for in-home theater, family room with walkout, fireplace, wet bar, wine cooler, 2nd bed/bath. Enjoy sunsets on either 1st floor balcony or lower level patio!

For open house information, contact Nick Motz, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-624-6448

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-551376)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr7lB_0bbTnZ0K00

385 Manhattan Boulevard, Dayton, 41074

3 Beds 4 Baths | $753,350 | Townhouse | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in None

The River Haus at Manhattan Harbour blends gorgeous views with modern-day luxury. Beautiful Kohler finishes, Quaker windows, and GE appliances are just the beginning. All Energy Star rated! Open the sliding glass door and take it all in. Seven minutes to downtown Cincinnati, and within walking distance to fantastic shopping, dining in Dayton & Bellevue. Final plans/room sizes subject to change. Buyers to verify schools. Be part of the revitalization of historic Dayton, KY! Ask about the lease to own option! HOA details have not yet been finalized.

For open house information, contact Katrina Holtmeier, Keller Williams Realty Service at 859-240-0727

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-545404)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
403
Followers
442
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Restaurants#Townhomes#Drees Zaring Realty#Exp Realty#Quaker#Ge#All Energy Star#Dayton Bellevue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy