Buffalo, NY

Buffalo-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 7 days ago

(Buffalo, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebt24_0bbTnY7b00

184 Maple Street, Buffalo, 14204

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Great location, near to Buffalo general medical center, walking distance to John R.Oishei children's hospital and all the amenities as well. Nice open large living area. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath rented to a very nice family. Loyal tenants are paying on time. .

For open house information, contact Rabia Ellahi, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1339410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUdnb_0bbTnY7b00

75 Brittany Drive, Amherst, 14228

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Spectacular 3 bedroom brick and vinyl sided colonial in desirable Amherst location! Upon entry you are greeted by spacious family room and formal dining room. Dining room is open to eat in kitchen. Three good size bedroom on second floor plus updated full bathroom with artisan tile work. Many updates include electrical service (2020), HE Furnace (2018), paint, flooring, vinyl windows, and more! Partially finished basement allows for additional space! Attached garage and central air! Very spacious fully fenced rear yard! No showings until July 16th at 11am. Offers due July 21st at noon.

For open house information, contact Ryan J Mills, Superlative Real Estate, Inc. at 716-553-3558

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1351372)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4nb8_0bbTnY7b00

1112 Baseline Road, Grand Island, 14072

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Impressive updates can be found throughout this 3 bed 2.5 bath home featuring a 4 car garage & private yard! The bright & cheery living room has hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, & recessed lighting. Updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, Corian countertops, tile backsplash, pantry w/pull-outs, maple cabinets, recessed lighting, dishwasher, & hardwood flooring. The master suite w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 closest, and a beautifully updated bathroom. Sliding glass doors from the dining room lead you to the spacious deck overlooking the large yard that backs up to woods. The basement rec room has a built-in desk, recessed lighting, & wet bar. Generous room sizes, office area and central air. Detached garage is heated with a 10-foot overhead door & deck leading to the above-ground pool. Updates include: renovated master bath, installed central air & ductwork, tankless HE boiler system, Comfort windows throughout, sliding door, added insulation, flooring (green bdrm) '18. New gutters w/leaf filter guard, finished basement area, sump pump, soffits (on front) w/recessed lights (change colors) '19. Lower front roof & flooring in main bath & master bedroom '20.Offers due 6/19

For open house information, contact Geraldine A Andolina, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-773-4833

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1344504)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cnwns_0bbTnY7b00

15 Milford Street, Buffalo, 14220

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Much loved family home for over 55 years! Great opportunity to own a home in always popular South Buffalo. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, formal dining room and a large kitchen. Oversized living room has built in shelving. 1st floor laundry is a plus! Glass block windows in the basement, fully fenced yard. Other room is the dinette area, other room 2 is the room outside the primary bedroom. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. (dishwasher does not work) Sewer Tax: $121.

For open house information, contact Deborah J Zych, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

Copyright © 2021 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BNARNY-B1359353)

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

