Fresno, CA

Homes for sale in Fresno: New listings

Fresno Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Fresno listings:

3350 W Stuart Avenue, Fresno, 93711

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Superb northwest home! Terrific floorplan with cozy family room off kitchen and breakfast area. Separate great room with fireplace overlooking the patio and backyard. Smaller RV access off the garage. Potential for other RV access on the west side of the house with some landscape modification. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Jason Higton, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564069)

4306 N Gearhart Ave, Fresno, 93726

4 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This home is currently an investment property, with 4 bedrooms that have closets and 2 full bathrooms, any person looking to have residual income should look no further. The property is a good opportunity as well due to its decent size back yard that can accommodate an ADU, gate access for proposed unit can be easily created as well. Garage was converted to a bedroom, change was documented with the city. Current owner makes 1280 a month from property. House is a fixer. Seller is Owner. Do not walk property.

For open house information, contact Trevor Bodi, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210011973)

687 Wishon Avenue, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $437,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at The Ranch at Riverstone!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Pics are an artist rendition of actual home. This is a great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!

For open house information, contact Jan Wright, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-562870)

748 Wishon Avenue, Madera, 93636

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,740 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A new Lennar Cadence home is waiting for you at Coronet at Riverstone!!! The Cadence is a single-story home that immediately greets guests with a flex room right off the entry. This space can be used as an office, home theater, kids' playroom, or fourth bedroom. Noteworthy features include: * Front Porch*, *Functional flex room off entry*, *Kitchen island with room for barstools*. Chill out with the advantage of a complete WARRANTY and world-class customer service. This is a beautiful home with everything you need to live in comfort. Pics are an artist rendition of actual home. This is a great home that will not stay on the market long! Contact your agent for your own personal showing!

For open house information, contact Jan Wright, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564056)

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

