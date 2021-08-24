These houses are for sale in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Tampa area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1151 Tracey Ann Loop, Seffner, 33584 5 Beds 4 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,587 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Don't miss your chance to live in this absolutely stunning David Weekley, previous Model home. This IMACULATE POOL home is located in the private, gated, highly sought after “Reserve at Hunters Lake,” community with 'NO CDD FEES'. Amazing and energy efficient home features over 3550 heated sq ft of living space and has too many upgrade to list.. It's a must see!! This home starts with stunning stacked brick front elevation and a paver driveway. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a office/den, huge bonus room and a three car garage. From top to bottom, Natural light, high ceilings with multiple trays and beautiful engineered wood throughout living spaces, in-home pest control, internet access points, security, crown molding, professionally landscaped, fencing, upgraded fixtures, breath taking bathroom tile in all baths, built-in surround sound just to name a few. Coming in from the garage is a cute wet area for those dirty/wet shoes, The Chef's kitchen offers a large island, upgraded cabinets to the ceiling, glass cabinet doors, a large walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. As you enter the spacious Owners suite you will notice the large windows overlooking the beautiful pool area. The Owners bath offers, dual sinks and a large walk in shower. The living room has sliders leading outside to your private Oasis which is completely screened in and offers a beautiful pool, fire pit and an oversized outdoor kitchen that is ideal for entertaining your family and friends. Reserve at Hunters Lake is a small, gated, Lake Front community in North Brandon which makes this property very desirable. Only 20 miles from Down Town Tampa, easy access to Interstate 75 and Interstate 4. Close to fine dining, shopping, entertainment, recreation, schools and much more. Schedule your appointment to tour this beautiful home in person or by video.

1204 Blisswood Drive, Brandon, 33511 5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 1972

GREAT NEW PRICE!!! NO HOA and NO CDD'S here! GREAT home in the PERFECT LOCATION that has an easy commute to Tampa/Brandon/Lakeland and beyond. Beautifully maintained home that is ready for immediate move in! Huge Lot. The spacious backyard is fully fenced and is equipped with double gates. Both sides of which leads to the AWESOME 24 x 25 carports. The fenced in backyard has a two storages sheds and a large patio area that is perfect for barbecues and entertaining large groups of friends and family. With ample yard, this home also features a Poolside Kitchen, all Ceramic Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, appliances included. A completely detached, full functioning, 2-bedroom 1-bath, mother-in-law Suite, the garage has been converted into a spacious mother-in-law Suite also with private bathroom. Come see this home today to truly appreciate it and make it your very own! Buyer to satisfy themselves as to any all room measurements. A/C 5 years - Water heater 5 years - Metal roof 2012, Remaining Life: 40 years. Washer and Dryer do not included. Realtor and Buyer to verify room sizes.

1108 Londonwood Street, Brandon, 33510 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Look no further... Welcome home ! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 car garage is MOVE in ready fully remodeled, new exterior paint. Well maintained. This home is in a great quiet neighborhood with long time residents and walking distance to the elementary school. No HOA OR CDD. This home features an oversized backyard for family and friends to relax and enjoy Florida's gorgeous weather. All appliances included. Garage has built-in shelves for your convenience for a small workshop or for storage. This property will not last schedule your showing today.

10019 Lola Street, Tampa, 33612 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1959

ATTENTION CASH BUYERS. BACK ON THE MARKET. This is a great home on an oversized corner homesite, completely fenced for those with little ones or for pets to roam and play! Inside you’ll find a newly remodeled Kitchen with modern Cabinetry, upgraded Tile Glass Backsplash, Granite Countertop, an Island Breakfast bar and Stainless Steel appliances. A/C replaced in 2017. No carpet here—ceramic tile floors most rooms and laminate flooring. Within the past 4 years, current owner had spent $$$$ for the new Kitchen remodel, energy saving solar panels to reduce electric bills, hurricane impact windows in some of the rooms, new vanity & shower in master bath, water softener (currently not in use), water heater & new gutters around the home. Roof is older, but seller had done other home upgrades for the buyer to appreciate. There’s an outdoor shed for extra storage for toys and tools. There’s also a patio/covered area to sit and enjoy morning coffee or use as covered parking for your vehicle. This is a great home, great rental for investors, no HOA restrictions, close to bus stops, minutes to USF, VA, Moffit &other Hospitals, shopping, restaurants, Busch Garden & major highways. Sold AS IS.

