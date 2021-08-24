Check out these townhomes for sale in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) These Oklahoma City townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8707 N Roxbury Boulevard, Oklahoma City, 73132 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Don't miss a rare opportunity to own this beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with attached 2 car garage in a quiet gated community. This move in ready home is light and bright with cozy fireplace and new wood look tile throughout the main livings spaces and kitchen, new paint, and carpet. The darling remodeled kitchen includes tons of storage, granite countertop, modern tile backsplash, and the refrigerator stays. Enjoy the private patio accessed off of the dining room where the sliding doors provide ample light. HOA includes swimming pool, tennis court, ground maintenance, exterior maintenance and insurance, including the roof. Great location with access to many restaurants, grocery stores and shopping including Target, Home Depot, Sam's, Walmart within 1 mile. Lake Hefner is 2 miles away to enjoy fishing, walking trails, biking, and many other lake activities.

2711 Indian Creek Boulevard, Oklahoma City, 73120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1975

What a wonderful one level townhouse with great floors and updated kitchen plus paint throughout! You don't want to miss this one!!

12609 Trail Oaks Drive, Oklahoma City, 73120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,000 | Townhouse | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful townhouse in highly sought after location! This two story townhouse has one large bedroom (or office) with connected half bath downstairs. The living room is bright with lots of natural light and is open to the dining room. The kitchen has newer appliances and the laundry room is a separate room with additional storage space. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full bath. You can enjoy your morning cup of coffee or dinner outside on the private patio. All of this plus a two car connected garage with a workbench and extra cabinets for storage. The HOA fees cover all exterior structure related repairs, lawn maintenance, and a beautiful pool. If you are looking to be in the Quail Creek area, just minutes from the Kilpatrick Turnpike, shopping, dining, and entertainment activities, then this is the home for you.

1600 Nw 46Th Street, Oklahoma City, 73118 2 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Townhouse | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Tremendous opportunity to own a RENOVATED townhouse in the heart of NW Oklahoma City, near to NW Expressway, I-44, I-35, minutes from Hospitals, close to Classen, close to downtown and real close to Penn Square mall. Extreme desirable location! Buy it to live in it or as a renovated rental property. Renovated property has a 2021 new roof, new HAVC, paint, floors and more. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, two full bathrooms plus downstairs half bathroom where all the entertainment area is. Enjoy the covered patio and large fully fenced backyard. This one is priced right and ready for the new owners.

