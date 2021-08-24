Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Survival Drama Starring Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrauma extends far beyond the fight for survival in the trailer for Showtime’s Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. During its TCA presentation, Showtime unveiled the first look at Yellowjackets. Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series is a saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Warren Kole
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#Girls Soccer#Drama#Showtime#Un#Entertainment One#Showrunning#Comins Of Creative Engine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Ready or not, here comes the fall TV season. Unlike 2020, there’s actually a Premiere Week this year, with the broadcast networks kicking off their 2021-22 campaign on September 20 — the day after the Primetime Emmy Awards, as was the old normal. Here is Deadline’s comprehensive annual list of fall premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning series. It covers more than 300 broadcast, cable and streaming shows bowing from September 1 through December 31 in all dayparts but does not include specials or movies. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Spinoffs 'Mayor of Kingstown' and '1883' Get Premiere Dates on Paramount+

Fans are about to be treated to even more content from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. With the countdown to Yellowstone Season 4 now officially on after Paramount Network confirmed a premiere date on Thursday, fans can now also start looking ahead to the planned Yellowstone spinoff 1883 and new series Mayor of Kingstown, which are both slated to premiere in the coming months on Paramount+.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Gets November Premiere Date With Two Eps — Watch Teaser — That Launch Jeremy Renner Drama ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ & Sam Elliott Prequel ‘1883’ On Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone has firmed a November 7 Season 4 launch on the Paramount Network with a two-episode premiere that will launch two series MTV Entertainment Studios has dated to premiere exclusively on Paramount+: Mayor of Kingstown and the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Mayor of Kingstown will star Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley. Premiering November 14 on Paramount+ and created by Sheridan and Dillon, the contemporary drama follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers running for-profit prisons in Kingstown, MI. The drama tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality,...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Premiere Will Consist of Multiple Episodes

Yellowstone officially confirmed on Thursday that Season 4 will premiere on Nov. 7, 2021, and the show also revealed that the premiere will consist of multiple episodes. The two-episode premiere will air Sunday, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network. The new season of the hit show will feature returning cast members...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Morning Show’ Reunites Jennifer Aniston With Reese Witherspoon in Topical Season 2 Trailer

The team at the Morning Show is facing an uphill battle in season two. In addition to the fictional morning show having to dig itself out from the wreckage of the season one finale — when the starring anchors, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, revealed a pervasive #MeToo work culture on air before their live feed cut to black — the second season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama will bring about new threats for the UBA flagship, including the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a bombshell exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism among its ranks. Nine months after...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jaime Pressly To Headline & EP ‘The Porch’ Comedy In Works At CBS From ‘Mom’s Susan McMartin & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Jaime Pressly is making a return to CBS, reuniting with the praised comedy series’ co-executive producer Susan McMartin for a new multi-camera comedy at the network. In a competitive situation, CBS has landed for development The Porch, starring and executive produced by Pressly, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. The Porch, based on an idea by Pressly, was written by McMartin from a story by her and Pressly. It centers on recently divorced LJ (Pressly), who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t...
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reveals first look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new Jane Campion movie

Netflix has released the first look at The Power of the Dog, the new movie from director Jane Campion. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, it's set on a Montana cattle ranch in the '20s where a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live with her new husband, George (Jesse Plemons). However, things are complicated by the presence of George's brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his erratic, potentially violent behavior. The new stills show Cumberbatch and Plemmons on horseback, as well as Dunst and Smit-McPhee adjusting to ranch life.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

HBO & HBO Max fall 2021 release dates

WarnerMedia has released the HBO Max & HBO fall 2021 premiere dates for the majority of the upcoming new and returning shows! That includes the dates for Love Life Season 2, Doom Patrol Season 3, Scenes from a Marriage, and X. Kicking things off is Scenes from a Marriage on...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queens’ Drops Extended Trailer for Musical Drama Starring Eve and Brandy

ABC dropped a full-length trailer for its upcoming musical drama series Queens, starring Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton as members of the former ’90s girl group the Nasty Bitches.  Queens tells the story of four former bandmates who decide to reunite in their 40s after a major, public breakup on stage 20 years prior. “The dumbest thing we ever did was throw away friendships that most people never have. Let’s get this group back together,” Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics tells the other three members.  But stepping back into the spotlight is not going to be easy as each member...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Actor Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame will team up for “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror movie from Neon. Tilman Singer is writing and directing the film, which begins production in 2022. Additional cast members include Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”), Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani. “Cuckoo” marks Singer’s sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller “Luz.” Neon, the financier of the film, didn’t provide a single detail about the movie, except that it falls in the horror genre. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment will serve as producers, along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Michael Keaton leads Netflix’s 9/11 drama Worth in first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for its 9/11 drama Worth starring Michael Keaton (Spotlight). Based on a true story, Keaton stars as a man assigned by Congress to determine how much compensation should be given to the families of 9/11 victims, leading him to learn of the human cost of the most horrific terrorist attack in our times. Starring alongside Keaton is Stanley Tucci (Jolt) and Amy Ryan (Late Night). Watch the trailer below…
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dark Winds’: Noah Emmerich Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

EXCLUSIVE: The Americans alum Noah Emmerich has been tapped for a major role opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds, AMC’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual...
Soccer/Film

Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

Showtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy