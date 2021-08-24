Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Homes for sale in Memphis: New listings

Posted by 
Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Looking for a house in Memphis? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Memphis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVuHi_0bbTnGTl00

501 Gibson Avenue, West Memphis, 72301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1955

THIS IS ONE THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS! LOOKING FOR A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE, THIS IS IT. LOCATED ON A HUGE CORNER LOT, THIS HOME CAN BE YOURS. THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE BEEN REFINISHED AND ARE NICE.

For open house information, contact The Miller Team, AMS REALTY, LLC at 870-739-3000

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36338)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NjjB_0bbTnGTl00

8474 Ansley Park Lane, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in None

This wonderful home offers a large family room. The kitchen has a eat in area and a large center island. This master bedroom has large walk in closet and beautiful sliding door leading into the Master bathroom which has a double vanity sink, as well as large bathtub and shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Upstairs there is a finished bonus room, as well as unfinished space. The fenced in back yard would be a great place for back yard barbeques.

For open house information, contact ALLISON A OAKLEY, AUSTIN REALTY GROUP, INC-HER at 662-429-8888

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-337402)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wu89p_0bbTnGTl00

5750 Steffani Drive, Southaven, 38671

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with fence and 2 car garage. This is a open plan with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space, walk-in pantry. Fireplace in great room. Master suite has large closet and bath.

For open house information, contact CHAD ENGELKE, SR., UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-337315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuPCr_0bbTnGTl00

7642 Rockingham Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND FUNCTIONAL. EASILY MAINTAINED! HAS BRICK VENEER AND VINYL SIDING WITH GUTTERS. IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE WITH A SINGLE CARPORT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, A FIREPLACE FEATURE, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, UPDATED FIXTURES, AND HARDWARE. THE DOUBLE DOORS ( PICTURE WINDOW STYLE) IN THE KITCHEN / FAMILY COMBO LEAD TO A CALM PEACEFUL BACKYARD OFFERING PLENTY OF OUTDOOR LIVING, A PRIVACY FENCE, MOTION LIGHT, AND A STORAGE BUILDING.THREE BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH, AND A MASTER HALF BATH. BEAUTIFUL COLOR UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. THE STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR WILL REMAIN IN-HOME AS-IS

For open house information, contact MELODY MITCHELL, CENTURY 21 BOB LEIGH & ASSOCIATES at 662-890-9696

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-337357)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
333
Followers
458
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#The Miller Team#Ams Realty#Llc#Austin Realty Group#Bob Leigh Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy