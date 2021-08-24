Homes for sale in Memphis: New listings

(MEMPHIS, TN) Looking for a house in Memphis? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Memphis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

501 Gibson Avenue, West Memphis, 72301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1955

THIS IS ONE THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS! LOOKING FOR A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE, THIS IS IT. LOCATED ON A HUGE CORNER LOT, THIS HOME CAN BE YOURS. THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE BEEN REFINISHED AND ARE NICE.

For open house information, contact The Miller Team, AMS REALTY, LLC at 870-739-3000

8474 Ansley Park Lane, Southaven, 38671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in None

This wonderful home offers a large family room. The kitchen has a eat in area and a large center island. This master bedroom has large walk in closet and beautiful sliding door leading into the Master bathroom which has a double vanity sink, as well as large bathtub and shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Upstairs there is a finished bonus room, as well as unfinished space. The fenced in back yard would be a great place for back yard barbeques.

For open house information, contact ALLISON A OAKLEY, AUSTIN REALTY GROUP, INC-HER at 662-429-8888

5750 Steffani Drive, Southaven, 38671 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with fence and 2 car garage. This is a open plan with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen features lots of cabinets and counter space, walk-in pantry. Fireplace in great room. Master suite has large closet and bath.

For open house information, contact CHAD ENGELKE, SR., UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058

7642 Rockingham Drive, Southaven, 38671 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND FUNCTIONAL. EASILY MAINTAINED! HAS BRICK VENEER AND VINYL SIDING WITH GUTTERS. IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE WITH A SINGLE CARPORT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, A FIREPLACE FEATURE, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, UPDATED FIXTURES, AND HARDWARE. THE DOUBLE DOORS ( PICTURE WINDOW STYLE) IN THE KITCHEN / FAMILY COMBO LEAD TO A CALM PEACEFUL BACKYARD OFFERING PLENTY OF OUTDOOR LIVING, A PRIVACY FENCE, MOTION LIGHT, AND A STORAGE BUILDING.THREE BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH, AND A MASTER HALF BATH. BEAUTIFUL COLOR UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. THE STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR WILL REMAIN IN-HOME AS-IS

For open house information, contact MELODY MITCHELL, CENTURY 21 BOB LEIGH & ASSOCIATES at 662-890-9696