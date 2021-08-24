Check out these Austin homes on the market

(Austin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Austin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11117 Bastogne Loop, Austin, 78739 3 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,593 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stunning, updated and welcoming home located on a beautiful greenbelt lot in the sought-after gated Circle C Enclave! As you enter your new home, you will enjoy high ceilings, designer touches and an updated neutral color palette. The gorgeous remodeled white kitchen is a chefs dream with double ovens, a gas cooktop, plenty of counter space and an abundance of storage. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and keeping an eye on the family. The home has three bedrooms plus a dedicated office. All bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus room perfect as a media room, playroom, workout room and/or library. The primary bedroom is large with two closets and a spa-like bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are spacious. The home boasts an abundance of natural light. Storage abounds with closets added to the floor plan in the bonus room and primary bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on your front porch. Relax with evening glass of wine on your covered back porch while listening to the sounds of nature from the green belt. The backyard is great for entertaining! The Enclave has a great gathering place at the gazebo and close proximity to one of Circle Cs many community pools and amenity centers which hosts regular food truck nights. Clayton Elementary is a short distance with a school crossing nearby. Restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, and a movie house are also close. Circle C has highly acclaimed schools and neighborhood amenities. Grey Rock Golf Course is a few miles away. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and Austin's only Veloway are very convenient as well.

For open house information, contact Kristie Bryant, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

11405 Bristle Oak Trl, Austin, 78750 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Fully remodeled with over $70k in upgrades - this home is situated in established Anderson Mill Village. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New hard flooring throughout. The light and bright living room features a high ceiling and opens to the dining room and kitchen. The modern kitchen boasts quartz countertops - highlighted by under cabinet lighting - new soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge and hosts a breakfast bar. A newly appointed laundry and pantry space is adjacent to the kitchen. A built-in workspace looks out to the backyard. The owner???s retreat offers a sleek ensuite with a dual vanity, floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower, heated towel bar, and new fixtures. The secondary bath was upgraded with patterned tile and gold accents. French doors lead you out to the new deck and the patio overlooking the lush lawn and new back fence. Brand new windows. All new sod. No HOA. Located in desirable Round Rock ISD. Easy access to 620, 183, and 45.

For open house information, contact Jeannette Spinelli, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

2128 Daleside Lane, Austin, 78754 3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,990 | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful new two-story 1,813 sq. ft home offering 3 bedrooms, gameroom, and 2.5 baths. This home features two living spaces, the family room is large and perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen overlooks the living and dining areas and features spacious Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances for a sleek modern look. Enjoy the main bedroom, bedroom 1, on the main floor with a huge walk in closet. The Denali comes with a covered rear patio giving view to the professionally irrigated and landscaped yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Austin

5 Hillside Ct, Austin, 78746 5 Beds 7 Baths | $6,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,183 Square Feet | Built in 2021

With panoramic views of downtown Austin from every vantage point, this stunning home brings timeless beauty to contemporary design. For those seeking both exclusivity and proximity, this idyllic 0.88 acre haven enjoys the privacy of West Lake Hills, with easy access to downtown - and the coveted Eanes ISD. Designer lighting fixtures, Cherry Laurels and Japanese Yews sweep alongside a privately-gated drive; a 5-camera security system is integrated seamlessly into the stucco-and-limestone exterior. Step inside the main entrance to find 12 ft. high ceilings, sliding glass doors, a Sonos sound system, and custom design details at every turn. Clean lines create graceful movement through the spacious floor plan, while natural light brings the outdoors in. A heated infinity pool and spa accompanied by over 1500 sq. ft. of Garapa wood terrace beckon for lounging in resort-worthy surroundings. An inviting kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, elegant cabinetry, and stone countertops. Move beyond the kitchen to an airy living space and Venetian plaster fireplace. A separate dining area offers an intimate space for mealtimes, while around the corner youll find a private study - complete with ensuite bathroom and terrace access. A half bath and laundry room provide premium convenience. The primary suite is home to a magnificent walk-in closet and a dreamy, spa-like bathroom: a stone soaking tub, glass shower, and sit-down vanity are just a few of the highlights. Up the floating staircase to the third floor, youll find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 with ensuite bathrooms. A spacious playroom opens onto a covered east-facing terrace, while an additional laundry room and bathroom offer same-floor convenience. Next-level entertainment can be found on the ground floor, which houses a media area, wet bar, powder room, and access to the 3-car garage. Undeniably elegant and infinitely liveable, this is a house waiting to be called home.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Bucher, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111