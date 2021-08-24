Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Check out these Austin homes on the market

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 7 days ago

(Austin, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Austin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22k6dy_0bbTnFb200

11117 Bastogne Loop, Austin, 78739

3 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,593 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stunning, updated and welcoming home located on a beautiful greenbelt lot in the sought-after gated Circle C Enclave! As you enter your new home, you will enjoy high ceilings, designer touches and an updated neutral color palette. The gorgeous remodeled white kitchen is a chefs dream with double ovens, a gas cooktop, plenty of counter space and an abundance of storage. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and keeping an eye on the family. The home has three bedrooms plus a dedicated office. All bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus room perfect as a media room, playroom, workout room and/or library. The primary bedroom is large with two closets and a spa-like bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are spacious. The home boasts an abundance of natural light. Storage abounds with closets added to the floor plan in the bonus room and primary bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on your front porch. Relax with evening glass of wine on your covered back porch while listening to the sounds of nature from the green belt. The backyard is great for entertaining! The Enclave has a great gathering place at the gazebo and close proximity to one of Circle Cs many community pools and amenity centers which hosts regular food truck nights. Clayton Elementary is a short distance with a school crossing nearby. Restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, and a movie house are also close. Circle C has highly acclaimed schools and neighborhood amenities. Grey Rock Golf Course is a few miles away. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and Austin's only Veloway are very convenient as well.

For open house information, contact Kristie Bryant, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11866027)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7dDt_0bbTnFb200

11405 Bristle Oak Trl, Austin, 78750

3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Fully remodeled with over $70k in upgrades - this home is situated in established Anderson Mill Village. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New hard flooring throughout. The light and bright living room features a high ceiling and opens to the dining room and kitchen. The modern kitchen boasts quartz countertops - highlighted by under cabinet lighting - new soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge and hosts a breakfast bar. A newly appointed laundry and pantry space is adjacent to the kitchen. A built-in workspace looks out to the backyard. The owner???s retreat offers a sleek ensuite with a dual vanity, floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower, heated towel bar, and new fixtures. The secondary bath was upgraded with patterned tile and gold accents. French doors lead you out to the new deck and the patio overlooking the lush lawn and new back fence. Brand new windows. All new sod. No HOA. Located in desirable Round Rock ISD. Easy access to 620, 183, and 45.

For open house information, contact Jeannette Spinelli, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11832788)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMFk0_0bbTnFb200

2128 Daleside Lane, Austin, 78754

3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,990 | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful new two-story 1,813 sq. ft home offering 3 bedrooms, gameroom, and 2.5 baths. This home features two living spaces, the family room is large and perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen overlooks the living and dining areas and features spacious Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances for a sleek modern look. Enjoy the main bedroom, bedroom 1, on the main floor with a huge walk in closet. The Denali comes with a covered rear patio giving view to the professionally irrigated and landscaped yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Austin

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-27150-270-27150-271500000-0244)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxuRa_0bbTnFb200

5 Hillside Ct, Austin, 78746

5 Beds 7 Baths | $6,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,183 Square Feet | Built in 2021

With panoramic views of downtown Austin from every vantage point, this stunning home brings timeless beauty to contemporary design. For those seeking both exclusivity and proximity, this idyllic 0.88 acre haven enjoys the privacy of West Lake Hills, with easy access to downtown - and the coveted Eanes ISD. Designer lighting fixtures, Cherry Laurels and Japanese Yews sweep alongside a privately-gated drive; a 5-camera security system is integrated seamlessly into the stucco-and-limestone exterior. Step inside the main entrance to find 12 ft. high ceilings, sliding glass doors, a Sonos sound system, and custom design details at every turn. Clean lines create graceful movement through the spacious floor plan, while natural light brings the outdoors in. A heated infinity pool and spa accompanied by over 1500 sq. ft. of Garapa wood terrace beckon for lounging in resort-worthy surroundings. An inviting kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, elegant cabinetry, and stone countertops. Move beyond the kitchen to an airy living space and Venetian plaster fireplace. A separate dining area offers an intimate space for mealtimes, while around the corner youll find a private study - complete with ensuite bathroom and terrace access. A half bath and laundry room provide premium convenience. The primary suite is home to a magnificent walk-in closet and a dreamy, spa-like bathroom: a stone soaking tub, glass shower, and sit-down vanity are just a few of the highlights. Up the floating staircase to the third floor, youll find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 with ensuite bathrooms. A spacious playroom opens onto a covered east-facing terrace, while an additional laundry room and bathroom offer same-floor convenience. Next-level entertainment can be found on the ground floor, which houses a media area, wet bar, powder room, and access to the 3-car garage. Undeniably elegant and infinitely liveable, this is a house waiting to be called home.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Bucher, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11729040)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
150
Followers
401
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
West Lake Hills, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Restaurants#Coffee Shops#Windows#Circle Cs#Clayton Elementary#Grey Rock Golf Course#French#Quartz#Denali#Alexa Voice#Front Door Bell#Home Hub#Light Switch#Eanes Isd#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
The Week

6 homes for musicians

This four-bedroom home has its own recording booth and soundproofed recording space. It also has a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and fireplace, in-law suite, study, and workshop, and is equipped with a deepwater well, generator, and solar backup. The 3.3-acre lot features a lake with fountain and gazebo,...
Lake Lure, NCMcDowell News

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $335,000

Beautiful condo overlooking Bald Mountain Lake with a great view of Bald Mountain itself. Newly renovated. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, Berber carpet, granite countertops, new fixtures and lighting. New doors and new A/C units. Given the updates, you can't beat this price. Includes Resort amenities: golf, tennis, swimming, Spa/Fitness Ctr., marina, restaurants, and 24 hr. security. Resort and condo association dues apply.
Real Estatecorporatehousingbyowner.com

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available

8436 Gordon Drive is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Highland. There is a detached garage, driveway and spacious yard. Walk in the front door to find the dining area leading to the living room with a TV. The kitchen is to the left with everything you need! Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room. Then past the living room, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms fully furnished and an office that can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. This home is ready now and fully furnished.
Home & GardenFlorida Weekly

Diamond Custom Homes completes Talis Park estate home

Diamond Custom Homes has announced the completion of a new estate home at 16615 Firenze Way in Talis Park. The 16,047 total square foot private residence features architecture by Thomas Jones of WDG Architecture, interior design by Lou Shafran and Mark Vanagas of Pacifica Interior Design, custom cabinetry by EDGE, and landscape architecture by Christian Andrea of Architectural Land Design.
Real EstateNew York Post

Birdman’s foreclosed Miami mansion to list for $33M after renovations

A year after the 52-year-old rapper’s foreclosed Miami Beach mansion was sold for $10.85 million, the home is expected to hit the market once again for a whopping $33.9 million, The Post has learned. This listing follows an extensive renovation plan of the 20,000-square-foot estate by the latest owners —...
Real EstateNewsweek

The 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Miami

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

Eight of the best properties for sale with summer houses

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, Norfolk. A period property with a Georgian centre flanked by Victorian extensions and a large, unconverted barn and Victorian-style glass house in the gardens. It has sash windows with shutters and open fireplaces. 8 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, breakfast kitchen, outbuildings, 1.86 acres.£2.795m Jackson-Stops 01328-801333.
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 117 S. Park Drive

Open: Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1-4 p.m. You will love this updated Arlington Forest colonial on a quiet tree-lined street with a detached garage just steps away from the W&OD Trail. An inviting screened porch has a back door to the backyard. The inviting red door takes you into the spacious living room.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Lake Tahoe Home With a Skate Park and Climbing Wall Lists for $15.5 Million

A veritable playground in California’s Lake Tahoe area hit the market this week for $15.5 million. The property, part of Martis Camp, a gated community in Truckee, California, features a skate park, a rock-climbing wall and a professional-grade super trampoline, according to the listing with Brian Hull, the president of Martis Camp Realty. There’s also a nearly 6,300-square-foot home with views of Martis Valley, Mt. Rose and the Carson Range; a 2,054-square-foot guest house; and an additional 1,800 square feet of garage space.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

10 Things You Should Rent Instead of Buy

People have been renting cars, wedding tents and folding chairs for decades. Renting dresses is now high fashion. But online companies as well as independent entrepreneurs are steadily increasing the array of things consumers can rent instead of buy. Most often the rental period is flexible and renting will usually save money.
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

This Mt. Adams Home Is Steps from Eden Park with a Deck on Every Level

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in Mt. Adams, there’s a house on the market for you. Steps from an entrance to Eden Park and the new Tom Jones Common, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath single family attached home is located on Parkside—and each of its four floors have a deck. Plus, an elevator goes from the basement to the top floor, an amenity that current owners and new parents Kristin and Satya say is perfect for bringing in groceries and managing a stroller for their 1-year-old. The couple says beyond the home itself, the location is unbeatable: facing the park and a just a few minutes to downtown or OTR restaurants. “We immediately saw these huge windows that opened up to the park,” says Satya. They knew it was the one. “You have this open-air feel. That’s what we think of when we think of our house; this feeling of being at home and being out in nature, and being able to enjoy the best of both worlds.” City life and privacy are highlights of the home. For example, a screen of trees secludes the property from the surrounding homes.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the Porch, Deck, AND Patio

This rental is located at 3rd Street NW near Shepherd Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 3br – 1672ft2 – Stunning renovated townhouse w/ private deck and backyard patio (Petworth) The stunning three-story property sits on a substantial lot in the historic ‘Petworth Heights’ section of Petworth, a...
Home & Gardenpioneerpublishers.com

Highlight outdoor features when selling your home

Q: We have updated our kitchen and baths. What else can we do so our house will sell quickly when we put it on the market?. A: Please don’t forget the outside. The backyard should be filled with amenities to get you top dollar. Here are some things to consider:
Real EstatePosted by
CandysDirt

You Can See Why This Oak Cliff MCM Built Into a Side of a Hill Sold in Days

The midcentury modern ranch style at 336 N. Manus Dive is already Under Contract. One look at the photos and you’ll understand why. It has everything going for it. Location for one. It’s in one of the best neighborhoods in Oak Cliff. Dave Perry-Miller’s Melissa O’Brien called Wynnewood North it’s “own little island of green.” She said N. Manus is one of her favorite streets, too. Not just for the coveted series of single-story homes, but also because it overlooks a greenbelt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy