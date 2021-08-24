Urban home ownership in Tucson? These condos are on the market

(TUCSON, AZ) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Tucson or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Tucson, pulled from our classifieds:

2550 E River Road, Tucson, 85718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Condominium | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Highly desirable luxury 3 bed, 2 bathroom corner unit with no neighbors to one side or rear of the unit. Close proximity to river walk with shopping, restaurants, banks and groceries within walking distance. Gorgeous kitchen comprised of mahogany cabinetry w/granite counters, pantry and all the stainless steel appliances you'll need for home cooking. Interior boasts cozy dining & living areas with handsome tile flooring throughout. Primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Assigned parking (Bay 146) & numerous community amenities such as a resort-style pool and fitness center! Cozy covered and tiled patio is the perfect place to kick back, relax and gaze out onto the riverwalk. Schedule a showing today! Furniture and separate garage unit also available for sale.

For open house information, contact Phil Le Peau, OMNI Homes International at 520-406-0000

3690 N Country Club Road, Tucson, 85716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 961 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great Central locaton - close to Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club.Convenient Park Place Condo! 2BR, 2BA condo perfectly located along the Rillito Riverwalk & Bike Loop. Close to Banner, UA campus, and shopping. 2nd floor unit. Newer dishwasher and refrigerator in kitchen, Like new washer and newer dryer. All appliances convey. HVAC and Heater 2016. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Storage closet off covered patio. Mountain views. 1 dedicated covered parking space (#8). Sparkling Community pool.

For open house information, contact Robert J Helmig, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-544-2335

3940 E Timrod Street, Tucson, 85711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,999 | Condominium | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Owner/agent MID-CENTURY MAGIC. Lovely & spacious downstairs condo with perfect size, S-facing patio - fruit trees (wonderful sun during the winter months- during warmer months, no direct sunshine.)LARGE great room. Eat in kitchen has beautiful, orig wood cabinetry and persimmon countertops. LARGE pantry. Appliances (white) built-in microwave. Original shoji screen pocket doors. Spacious master bdrm w/own bath. Spare bdrm has own bath. In-unit stack washer/dryer. Travertine flooring in entry, hallway, kit and baths. Baths have been remodeled. This condo is in a wonderful location within ER1A. Pool/spa with large ramada is a minute away! Eden Roc 1A has a well-run assoc. HOA dues: water/sewer/garb/pool/spa/haz ins/landscaping/care of garage roofs. Bldg roof assessment fully paid

For open house information, contact June Cahill, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335

101 S Players Club Drive, Tucson, 85745 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Bottom level, move-in ready 2 bedroom 2 bath located in the highly sought after Moonrise at Starr Pass Condominiums. Open floor plan with abundant natural light from the large wrap around patio. Custom Barn Door in Master. HOA includes Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis courts, Gym, Recreation room, and ACCESS TO ALL OF THE JW MARIOTT STARR PASS AMENITIES!! Not to mention that you are minutes from the Starr Pass Trail Head, Tucson Mountain Park, Gates Pass and the Sonoran Dessert Museum and walking distance to World class golf, dining and shopping!

For open house information, contact Matthew H Thompson, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335