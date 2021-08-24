Back in Glam

South Florida’s most fashionable tribute to breast cancer awareness returns after a two-year hiatus. The Gallery of Amazing Things in Dania Beach will be the backdrop Sept. 10 for Lipstick Lounge, the fun-filled style extravaganza that promises a Men’s Den with casino-style gambling, cocktails, light bites and over-the-top beauty and fashion finds. The event is the brainchild of Tammy Gail, a 17-year breast cancer survivor and the founder of Glam-a-Thon, a nonprofit organization that has raised more than $600,000 to benefit breast cancer patients in South Florida.