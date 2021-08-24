What Is The First Thing You Want To See When You Wake Up?

When are you expecting? That is one question that will cause you to fall out of social graces. There are obvious things we should never ask a stranger. Relationship advisors say there are also some things we shouldn’t ask those we know and love. Including have you gained or lost weight. They say questions like that even though well intended could at best make the other self conscious. If you are trying to compliment instead say, “You look great today, is something different?” If they want to expound they will, if not they will accept it as a compliment. Also to keep your social graces don’t ask questions like “Do you think you could fall in love ever again if I died?” Also “Are you going to wear that?” All questions that put the other person between and rock and a hard place and deem you, in the end, at best a jerk.