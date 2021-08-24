Cancel
El Paso, TX

Owning a home in El Paso is within reach with one of these condos

El Paso Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in El Paso or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These El Paso condos have been selected from our classified listings:

425 Irondale, El Paso, 79912

2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,950 | Condominium | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Wonderful two bedrooms, two baths Condo on the west side. Conveniently located on the ground level in a perfect location close to shopping areas and restaurants. This wonderful Condo is also listed for sale. Come to see it, it won't last long.

For open house information, contact Yajaira Lopez, Home Pros Real Estate Group at 915-585-8806

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQWsF_0bbTnABP00

6006 Balcones Court, El Paso, 79912

2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Stunning, fully remodeled condo, in beautiful Balcones. Located on the 13th fairway with surroundings that are impeccable. This contemporary designed home has a perfect combination of wood, glass and metal accents. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Living area has high ceilings all naturally lit, leading to the kitchen with a massive island and custom cabinetry. Enjoy the views on the outdoor patio with a built in grill. One bedroom with full bath and walk in closet upstairs, a second bedroom with shower and walk in closet downstairs. An office and powder room right off the living area. There is a separate laundry room with plenty of storage and cabinetry. Wonderful home for empty nesters or a small family. Furniture included.

For open house information, contact Ginesa R Snelling, Clear View Realty at 915-855-1110

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198DVH_0bbTnABP00

350 Thunderbird Drive, El Paso, 79912

1 Bed 1 Bath | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,151 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This beautiful 1-bedroom/1-bath condo is located in a lovely area of Sutton Place on the westside. This second-story unit faces a lush courtyard with views of the mountains from the living area and bedroom. The spacious open living room has tiled floors that flow into an eating area and kitchen. Here you'll find a gas cooktop, built-in wall ovens, a triple-bowl stainless steel sink, and the refrigerator also conveys. The bedroom has plenty of nice closet space and privacy from a rolling barn-style door entry. The balcony can be accessed from both the living room and bedroom. Lounge on the deck of the community pool and meet your new neighbors. Come and take a look today!

For open house information, contact Ricardo Villalobos, Keller Williams Realty at 915-603-5293

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ls8VW_0bbTnABP00

6201 Escondido Drive, El Paso, 79912

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1972

THIS 3 BDRM, 1 & 3/4 BATH HAS A VERY PRACTICAL FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE DOWN AND 2 BDRMS UP. SPACIOUS BDRMS WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS IN BDRMS. MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND JACK N JILL BATH HAS TUB WHICH ARE BEING RETILED. NEUTRAL COLORS WITH ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING IN BDRMS AND TILE ELSEWHERE . REFRIGERATED AIR. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER HUPS. STACK UNIT AVAILABILE.NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & HOT WATER HEATER . FRONT COURTYARD WITH 6 FOOT STUCCO FENCING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: 3 SWIMMING POOLS, RACQUETBALL COURT, HIS AND HER SAUNAS, CLUBHOUSE AND SECURITY SERVICE. HOMEOWNER FEE OF $275/MO INCLUDES: HAZARD INSURANCE, WATER, SEWER, ROOF, TRASH COLLECTION AND MAINTENANCE OF GROUNDS TO INCLUDE 3 POOLS. LOCATED AT THE TOP OF ESCONDIDO DR. AWAY FROM HEAVY TRAFFIC. VIEWS, VIEWS OF THE FRANKLIN MOUNTAINS. 21 BUILDINGS WITH ONLY 120 CONDOS IN THE COMPLEX. NESTLED AMONG $300,000 HOMES. EASY ACCESS TO RESTLER, N. MESA AND I-10. LARGEST FLOOR PLAN WITHIN COMPLEX. ONE OF ONLY TWO CONDOS AVAILABLE IN COM

For open house information, contact Gil Rodriguez Stoltz, Stoltz Realty, Inc. at 915-630-4858

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved.

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

