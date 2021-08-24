Take a look at these homes for sale in Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4651 N Delco Ave, Wauwatosa, 53225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This Wauwatosa 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom ranch home with attached 2 car garage is ready for you to move in. This house is much larger than it appears and features a Living Room and Family Room on the main floor. The large eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances has been updated and is open to the Living Room. The Living Room leads to the Bedroom hallway or to the oversized Family Room with Natural Fireplace and a wet bar. From there, you can use the patio doors to access the deck and paver patio overlooking the wide open back yard that is perfect for all your summer entertaining. There is even more living space in the Rec Room and Den in the lower level. Many, many updates in recent years.

5211 W National Ave, Milwaukee, 53214 4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Charming and rare 4 bed 3 full bath bungalow in West Milwaukee! Bright laminate flooring grace the living and dining room. The living room boasts stained glass windows, and opens up to the formal dining room complete with built in cabinetry. The spacious master BR has an ensuite to a full bath and includes a sitting room. Eat-in kitchen with handy adjacent pantry. The basement is a must see! Tastefully recently done, complete with new stairway, epoxy floor, fresh paint, recessed lighting, a bar, and full bathroom. 2 car garage with 1 concrete slab for more parking.

2900 S Clement Ave, Milwaukee, 53207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Live in the center of Bay View at a great price! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located between Sijan Field and Humboldt Park. Walk to Chill on the Hill or any of the great bars and restaurants Bay View has to offer. Home comes with solar panels installed in 2017, updated vinyl windows throughout, hardwood floors, and large living room with a newer wood burning stove. Dining room, 2 nice size bedrooms, and subway tile in the bath complete this home. Why rent when you can own in a great location!

4765 N 135Th St, Brookfield, 53005 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom ranch home in the desired Elmbrook School District. Amazing potential with great space both inside and outside, including a large, open basement. Spacious living space with lots of natural light and hardwood floors underneath the carpet. Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and window overlooking the backyard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout all three bedrooms. Two full baths on main floor, one with tub and one with a shower stall. Loads of potential in the unfinished basement, with a half bath and laundry.

