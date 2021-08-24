Cancel
Columbus News Alert

Condo-hunt Columbus: See what’s on the market now

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
(COLUMBUS, OH) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Columbus or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

10337 Sawmill Road, Powell, 43065

4 Beds 3 Baths | $508,900 | Condominium | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Pre Construction listing that is approved for our Viptual Floor plan. Need an additional bedroom for guests? Our largest model Vipul would be the one for you! In addition to the luxurious and comfortable living, this home comes with a dedicated 2nd floor Office and also a 4th bedroom for your occasional guests. This bedroom can also be used as a MediaRoom or an Arts Lounge or a Meditation/Yoga studio.The entry level has been designed with beautiful 10ft ceilings, open layout with huge Living and Dining areas and a gorgeous Kitchen. Plenty of natural light floods this living room thru the huge windows. The elegant 8' solid core panel doors and the beautiful trim workall around would make you fall in love with this simplistic design. Can be Built with a fully framed & insulated basemen

For open house information, contact Kenneth Cornell, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221000429)

6017 Victory Lane, Westerville, 43082

3 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Condominium | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new freestanding condo offers Simplified Living at its finest in this upscale community. Home has 3 bds, 2.5 Ba with plenty of room for entertaining or just enjoying some quiet time. The open floor plan offers 12ft ceilings in the great room, chefs kitchen and dining room along with the builders signature ''Messy Kitchen''. The rear covered porch is the perfect retreat after a long day. The master suite offers 10 ft ceilings, spa like bath with amazing walkin closet attached to the laundry room. Bedroom 2 &3 located on the main floor are perfect for guests or can also be a great home office. Lower level has a finished rec room with 1/2 bath and plenty of extra storage. Come see how this home is taking shape!

394 Charlescarn Drive, Powell, 43065

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spacious 3 bedroom condo with a 4 season room. Located in walking distance to the heart of Powell, in the Village of Murphy Park. The community is friendly, and has amazing amenities, including swimming pool, fitness center and plenty of green space. Adjacent to Murphy Park.

5233 Highpointe Lakes Drive, Westerville, 43081

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This new construction residence is in the 4th building of a new condominium community overlooking Little Turtle Golf Club. Now under construction. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with balcony overlooking golf course. (Abbey Floor Plan) Secure underground garage with elevator. Large kitchen with S/S Appliances, Granite Countertops, Quality Finishes. Close to Airport, Parks and Easton.

