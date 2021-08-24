Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Check out these houses for sale in Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
 7 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Looking for a house in Sacramento? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Sacramento listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJkVq_0bbTn2Cq00

8945 Talisman Dr, Sacramento, 95826

3 Beds 1 Bath | $384,999 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Adorable move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath home nestled in centrally located, well established Sacramento neighborhood known as Rosemont. This stylish home boasts a stunning new paint job w/modern colors that beautifully accentuate the traditional brick elevation, crisp front landscape, and neutral colored composition roof! You'll love this cozy & efficient floorplan offering 988 sq ft of living space and a single car attached garage w/automatic opener, washer dryer hook ups, and access to the huge backyard w/extensive patio for outdoor entertainment! Spacious front living room complete with gorgeous picture window allowing abundant natural light. Pleasing warm grey tone paint throughout each room complementing the neutral carpets & updated vinyl flooring, & bright white ceiling fans & recessed lights! Central HVAC system. Convenient location - close to hwy 50 for easy commute to downtown & CSUS, nearby schools, parks, easy access to light rail, & the American River Parkway. A must see!

For open house information, contact Jana Reyes, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11776757)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ1Sw_0bbTn2Cq00

7883 Quail Park Way, Antelope, 95843

3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Charming and Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home! The moment you enter you are welcomed by the sparking engineered wood flooring and streaming light through the plantation shutters. The kitchen is open bright and inviting with room for dining, you can also enjoy a snack at the dining bar, or dine in the open living room area, you choose! Large Ensuite bedroom with updated beautiful bathroom. The backyard has a covered patio and open patio areas, great for entertaining with family and friends. Welcoming shade tree, attractive pavers and backyard shed roundoff this fantastic home! Walk to nearby Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!

For open house information, contact LORI HOPPER, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11831023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctap3_0bbTn2Cq00

2531 21St Avenue, Sacramento, 95820

3 Beds 2 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,411 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come enjoy your cozy single family home that you will absolutely love. This 3-bedroom 2 bath home is in a quiet neighborhood. This home is updated with an open floor plan, updated kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring in the kitchen, new paint, new fence in the front yard, new ceiling fans throughout the home, central air and heating, fruit trees in the back yard and two car garage parking. It's near restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, schools, coffee shops and Sacramento City College. It's about 5 mins from William Land Park.

For open house information, contact Quintella Griffin, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-221078774)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0uSy_0bbTn2Cq00

4905 Cherryville Ln, Sacramento, 95842

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,831 Square Feet | Built in 1997

KEVIN DARBY - 510-479-2650 - Awesome 4 bedroom home for under $500K. Stunning Woodleaf Village is a private gated community w/ pool, spa, clubhouse and outdoor sports court. Make this amazing 2 story home yours. New vinyl floors throughout the first floor and in bathrooms. Fresh paint downstairs. Your new home boasts 1831 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, spacious living room, formal dinning area, family room with a fireplace and kitchen with island for entertaining. Conveniently located near schools and shopping and has easy freeway access.

For open house information, contact KEVIN DARBY, Keller Williams at 925-634-0033

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40961685)

