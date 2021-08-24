Cancel
Registration for runDisney’s Princess Half Marathon Weekend is Now Open!

By Jenna Saxton
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Disney runners — it’s time to secure your spot in the next runDisney race!. This year, in-person runDisney events are BACK with a full lineup of races throughout 2021 and 2022! So, whether you’re a big fan of Disney villains, Disney princesses, want to celebrate the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, or would prefer to be surprised by the race themes, there’s an opportunity for you to lace up and run through the Disney Parks. And, if you’re hoping to participate in the 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, it’s time to sign up!

