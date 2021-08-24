Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Single-family homes for sale in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Jacksonville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Jacksonville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANVt9_0bbTmzrj00

5881 Harris Ave, Jacksonville, 32211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new construction home is move in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,230 sq feet of living space and updates throughout. Call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Sonny Downey, EXIT REAL ESTATE GALLERY at 904-531-9545

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1107749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TS6B5_0bbTmzrj00

8370 Watermill Blvd, Jacksonville, 32244

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 2004

**BRAND NEW ROOF JUST INSTALL & NEW CARPETS THROUGH OUT ALL THE ROOMS.-A GORGEOUS brick front property w 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, a formal dining, family room w/fireplace, with an extra flex room. M/bedroom feature a cathedral ceilings w double walk-in closets, m/bath w/ double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. Eat-in kitchen has a 42' upper cabinets, full granite counter tops w/ a ceramic floor go to the dining room. Also feature a beautiful plank tiles from the entrance go into the living room and you could step out to the back enclosed back porch with connected A/C ventilation.-Home is 10 minutes from I-295 and the Orange Park Mall, Oakleaf Town Center & 20 minutes from Jax Naval Air Station. Medical facilities at Orange Park Medical Center & St Vincent's are in vicinity.

For open house information, contact JUSTIN NGUYEN, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1122230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2Ekf_0bbTmzrj00

2017 Broad Oak Dr, Jacksonville, 32225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $302,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Wonderful move in ready brick home w/large corner lot in Monument Lakes. Original owner has meticulously cared for the property since it was built in 1980 and it shows! Living room has beautiful tile flooring that was installed in 2019 & a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room with sliding doors leading to the large backyard. Kitchen has tiled counter tops, black appliances, and a breakfast nook. Updated Master bedroom has large shower and 2 closets. All appliance convey. House replumbed. Large backyard has an above ground pool, grapefruit, lime & grape trees, beautiful plants & shrubs. Outdoor Shed w/lights & power. Double gate in backyard will accommodate your boat or RV. 7 minutes from Hanna Park.

For open house information, contact Beverly Hecht, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FLORIDA NETWORK REALTY at 904-241-2417

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1116983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuDlq_0bbTmzrj00

7593 Jasper Ave, Jacksonville, 32211

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come and see this two stories home which just got done remodeling, with a new roof new AC unit new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and new laminate flooring throughout the first floor and new carpet on all the upstairs. You'll fall in love with the beauty of this house immediately, the backyard is a great size overlooking the lake so you can enjoy the evening.

For open house information, contact ROLAND SHEQI, EAGLES WORLD REALTY, INC at 904-962-2851

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1118119)

