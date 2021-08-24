These houses are for sale in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Looking for a house in Orlando? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

8557 Summerville Place, Orlando, 32819 5 Beds 3 Baths | $715,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,309 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This is truly a TOREY PINES hidden treasure and the pictures speak for itself! You'll notice the love and care of this home throughout your tour. This home is the definition of an ELEGANT and OPEN FLOORPLAN with 5 LARGE bedrooms of which the 5th bedroom is as large as the master bedroom! This unique floor plan offers a "DOUBLE" SPLIT PLAN where there is one bathroom for each two rooms, not including the MASSIVE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE AND BATHROOM that is secluded from the rest of the home. A beautifully maintained home with DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS in formal living room and formal dining room areas. CERAMIC TILED family room, dinette and kitchen area. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE with STONE ACCENT wall. SPACIOUS KITCHEN with a COMPLIMENTING BACKSPLASH. 12FT CEILINGS THROUGHOUT the main house and LARGE WINDOWS throughout the home invites natural sunlight in without lights. WARM and NEUTRAL colors throughout and noticeable CUSTOM FEATURES adds a unique character to this home. LARGE SCREENED ENCLOSED POOL AND DECK. This home sits on a 1/2 an acre lot providing lots of distance and privacy from neighbors. ROOF IS 7 YEARS OLD and DOUBLE A/C's are 5 YEARS OLD. This home is one of the few homes in TOREY PINES that sits a few feet from the community TENNIS COURT and is just a skip and hop away from PALM LAKE ELEMENTARY. TOREY PINES continues to be a well known and high demand community in DR. PHILLIPS and it's location to shops, schools, Dr. Phillips Hospital, gyms, groceries, restaurants, coffee shops, Millennium Mall, theme parks, I-4 and expressways is impressive enough! The market is crazy right now so don't let this TOREY PINES beauty pass you by! Seller is an empty nester and downsizing.

For open house information, contact Diana Joseph, THE ESTATES HOME SALES AND RENTALS LLC. at 407-739-4504

417 Vandergrift Drive, Ocoee, 34761 4 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN OCOEE, FLORIDA! IT’S AN AMAZING HOME WITH NEW ROOF, NEW WINDOWS, AND NEW FLOORING ALONG WITH MANY OTHER GREAT FEATURES! As you enter the home a sitting room is off to your right and directs you to the gourmet kitchen fit for a chef. The kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances including a six burner gas stove and has ample counter space for prepping. The granite countertops complement the wood cabinets with gorgeous details. Right off the kitchen is an oversized eating area with plenty of room for a large table. This area then overflows into a huge family room that has a beautiful brick, wood burning fireplace. Off of the family room is what could be a 5th bedroom. It currently has built-in shelves making it perfect for an office or homeschool room, however the shelves can easily be removed creating space for use as a bedroom. There’s also an added space off of the living room that has tile floors and its own split air conditioning unit. This space makes for a perfect at-home gym. The master bedroom is big enough for all of your furniture and the master bathroom has been tastefully upgraded. The home’s secondary bathroom has also been updated. You are going to love the flooring throughout the home. It is a combination of wood flooring in some areas and gorgeous tile flooring in others. Head out back to see the biggest features of the home. Outside there’s a summer kitchen within the covered patio. Then there is a ginormous pool that is fully screened in. Outside the screened-in patio is a two bay toy garage. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to own this Ocoee gem, schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Erica Diaz, HOMEVEST REALTY at 407-897-5400

3620 Pelican Lane, Orlando, 32803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,211 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Investor's dream! Location- Location Location. Sold AS IS. Spacious two story home where your imagination will be the key. So much potential in this two story home for the right buyer; Near Baldwin park, college park, winter park and downtown Orlando. Photos are for interior condition disclosure purposes only. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact Mona Cherkaoui, WORLD PROPERTIES GROUP at 407-574-5920

754 Maple Court, Winter Springs, 32708 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1980

MULTIPLE OFFERS. HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 5:00 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 22. Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home that definitely shows pride of ownership down to the last detail! The owners have taken meticulous care of this home and have kept detailed records of improvements. From the moment you step into this home you will be delightfully impressed at how light and airy it is. The living and dining rooms open to a fully screened porch overlooking a large backyard. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and was thoughtfully updated so that everything is within an arm's reach. The master bedroom is very private and features an updated bathroom. The two guest bedrooms are located on the other side of the house with an additional bathroom that also has been updated. Very private backyard is fully fenced. Your insurance company will be very happy when you tell them that the roof was replaced in 2018, the electrical panel was replaced in 2020 and the house was replumbed with pex in 2019. You will also be happy with your insurance quote! This home definitely will not be on the market long.

For open house information, contact Roxanne Davis, MORRIS WILLIAMS REALTY at 888-326-3949