Single-family homes for sale in Denver

(DENVER, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Denver area:

2732 E 132Nd Pl, Thornton, 80241 3 Beds 3 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! A gorgeous open layout two-story home on a walkout basement in the suburban Signal Creek neighborhood, surrounded by mature trees. This home has many recent updates including new interior paint, new flooring, new countertops, and more! There is a flex room on the main floor that is perfect for a home office. All bedrooms are on the second level for privacy. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The newly renovated bathrooms are magnificent! Enjoy dining, entertainment, and shopping close by with Topgolf, The Summit, Larkridge Shopping Center, The Grove, Denver Premium Outlets, Cabelas, and so much more just minutes away. Extremely easy access to I-25, Hwy 7, E470. Cool off during the hot summer days in the community pool within walking distance. Take a relaxing stroll around East Lake Shores Park close by, or bike/walk trails throughout the area. With so many desirable features, it's natural call this property "home"!

For open house information, contact Ryan Brannock, Hub Real Estate at 970-217-6334

21 S Franklin Circle, Greenwood Village, 80111 5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,093 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Greenwood Village Oasis. Hidden within 2.1 acres of lush greenery, this oasis with waterfalls, pond, gazebo, wishing bridge is truly an escape. The exterior is real hard coat stucco with a Davinci shingle roof. As you enter the front doors into the grand entryway from prestigious circular driveway, you are immediately struck by the impressive Cherrywood custom millwork throughout the home, some with 10 individual layers of molding, which took custom millworkers nearly a year to complete. Handsome wood-paneled library on main floor, complete with wet bar, wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Impressive great room has soaring ceilings with skylights, beams & brick wood-burning fireplace & grand staircase to second floor. The kitchen is attached to this with a door to take you to

For open house information, contact Rollie Jordan, Christie's International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass at 970-544-5800

325 Wellington St, Northglenn, 80234 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,558 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome To This Charming Home In Northglenn. Upon Entering You Are Greeted By An Abundance Of Natural Light And Refinished Hardwood Floors. The Chef In Your Family Will Love Cooking In This Kitchen With Double Ovens And Plenty Of Cabinet And Counter Space. Entertaining Guests Is Easy With The Open Concept Family And Dining Room. Cozy Up By The Fireplace On Cold Colorado Nights. The Upper Level Hosts The Master Bedroom Which Is The Perfect Spot To Unwind After A Long Day With Plenty Of Natural Light, Double Closets And Full Master Bathroom With A Double Vanity And Walk-In Shower. The Home Is Complete With Three Additional Bedrooms And An Additional Full Bathroom. Parking Is Easy With The Attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Summer Nights In The Large Private Backyard On The Covered Patio. Easy Access To Denver, I-25, I-70 And DIA. Hurry, This Fabulous Home Could Be Yours.

For open house information, contact John Subry, RE/MAX Northwest at 303-255-4301

573 Cherokee Street, Denver, 80204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 843 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Wonderfully remodeled baker neighborhood unit with all of the benefits of down town living. Walk in the door and notice the new ceiling can lighting fully illuminates a very spacious living area with the original brick architecture restored and accented with a white wash stain for a bright modern look. This unit has 2 spacious bedrooms with new carpet. As you walk towards the kitchen notice all of the brand new laminate flooring and if you walk past the living area you will find yourself in a newly remodeled open kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets and a gas stove. This unit offers upstairs laundry access and tons of basement storage space. If you look out the window you will see a generously sized back yard newly finished with turf. The bathroom is also fully new and remodeled with a beautiful glass door for a walk in shower. This unit has many large windows and every window in the unit is brand new and floods with natural lighting. The hoa has just finished replacing the gutters and the roof. You also will enjoy a smart controlled environment with a brand new furnace and ac unit installed as well as all electrical updated to standards. You are minutes from down town and all that the Broadway district has to offer.

For open house information, contact Jacob Behm, Keller Williams Action Realty LLC at 303-688-8300